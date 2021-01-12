There are only nine precincts in Daviess County that still prohibit the sale of alcoholic beverages.
On Feb. 2, voters in Masonville Precinct will have a chance to cut the number to eight.
Richard House, chief deputy county clerk, said Pinakin Patel, owner of the Masonville Food Center, circulated a petition for the special election and posted a $4,200 bond for it.
House said Kentucky law requires that if a wet-dry election takes place at a time other than a regularly scheduled election, the petitioner must pay for the costs of the election.
There are 1,893 registered voters in the precinct, he said.
Polls at Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 U.S. 231, will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day.
House said there is no executive order in effect for voting in 2021, so the pre-COVID rules will apply.
Most people will vote in person on Feb. 2.
In-person absentee voting will be in Room 107 of the Daviess County Courthouse between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, starting Thursday and running through Feb. 1.
But absentee voting this year requires a voter to have a reason for not being able to go to the polls on election day such as planning to be out of town that day, unable to vote because of age, disability or illness, being away at college, having surgery scheduled that day, being away in the military or being a woman in the third trimester of pregnancy, House said.
Mail-in absentee ballots must be requested and returned by Jan. 26.
To make a request, call 270-240-5771.
House said social distancing will be used at both the in-person absentee voting site in the courthouse and at the church on election day.
If Masonville goes wet, the only remaining dry precincts will be Southern Oaks, Habit, Yelvington, Ensor, Thorobred East, Pleasant Valley and the city precincts of 36 and 43.
House said Thorobred East is the only dry precinct left on Kentucky 54.
Precinct 36 is on Frederica Street and 43 is on Southtown Boulevard.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.