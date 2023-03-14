A Daviess Circuit judge who is part of a group of state judges working on expanding virtual court appearances said courts in each judicial circuit will decide for themselves how to best make virtual hearings work for them.

Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington, who is part of a group of judges working on expanding the use of virtual court hearings, said each of the state’s court jurisdictions will be asked to make their own local rules for how they’ll conduct virtual proceedings.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@JamesMayse

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.