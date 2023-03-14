A Daviess Circuit judge who is part of a group of state judges working on expanding virtual court appearances said courts in each judicial circuit will decide for themselves how to best make virtual hearings work for them.
Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington, who is part of a group of judges working on expanding the use of virtual court hearings, said each of the state’s court jurisdictions will be asked to make their own local rules for how they’ll conduct virtual proceedings.
Wethington is part of a committee looking at virtual court usage for the Kentucky Circuit Judges Association.
The courts adopted virtual hearings during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the courts returned to in-person hearings, virtual hearings are considered part of the court process.
Wethington said the Supreme Court has ordered virtual hearings continue, and that a judge who refused to do virtual hearings was sanctioned by the state.
“We have saved so much money across the state” through virtual hearings, Wethington said Monday. Virtual hearings have saved counties money, by cutting down transporting inmates to court for routine hearings, Wethington said.
Wethington said the Supreme Court is in favor of having each court jurisdiction across the state make its own local rules for how courts will use virtual hearings.
Some issues that will have to be worked out include court appearances from jails. Inmates appear for some hearings virtually now, but an issue for the courts is making sure defense attorneys can confer with inmates during virtual hearings in a way where the communication between them is confidential and not subject to recording, Wethington said.
“One of the recommendations I’m going to ask my committee is, ‘let’s spend some money upgrading the jails” for virtual proceedings, Wethington said.
Virtual court hearings have benefited clients in civil cases, who don’t have to pay attorneys to drive to hearings for short hearings, Wethington said. Not having to travel to court for routine hearings saves time and money, he said.
“Lawyers don’t have to travel and bill clients for travel time,” Wethington said.
Virtual hearings have also allowed victims of crimes, and their family members, to participate in court hearings without having to be in the courtroom with the accused.
Marsy’s Law, a crime victim bill of rights, requires victims or their representatives be allowed to participate in hearings.
“The added benefit is (a crime victim) can view a hearing without having to come to court,” Wethington said.
“The real benefit is the public has access,” Wethington said. “They can come to court remotely. They don’t have to come to a cattle call.”
In Daviess County, Wethington said his approach has been to hold virtual hearings, but to be led by attorneys as to whether or not a hearing needs to be in person.
“I have told practitioners, ‘I’m not going to make you do a remote hearing if you don’t want to,’ ” Wethington said.
According to Wethington, family courts and district courts will have their own issues with virtual hearings to be worked out by the individual judicial districts.
At trials, some witnesses could appear virtually, if the parties agree the witness does not need to appear in person, Wethington said.
But “if you feel it’s important, I’m going to make that witness appear,” he said.
