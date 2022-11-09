Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington won a new term in office Tuesday night, beating back a challenge from Leigh Jackson.
Wethington, who retired from the bench earlier this year while staying in the circuit court race, received 14,550 votes to win the Division I Circuit seat, while Jackson received 10,080.
In all, Wethington received 59.07% of the vote, to Jackson's 40.93%.
Wethington said Tuesday night he will not be sworn in for a new term until January, but that he would be available to step at circuit court if needed. Since his retirement, Division I has been covered by retired Circuit Judge Tom Castlen.
"I'm extremely grateful to the voters of Daviess County," Wethington said. "I promise to continue to pay close attention to the needs of the public."
Wethington was commonwealth's attorney before first being elected circuit judge in 2007.
Wethington said he campaigned on his experience as circuit judge.
In campaign talks, "I said I was running on my record, and my experience, and I'm grateful the voters recognized the job I've done," Wethington said.
Jackson, who is the lead attorney for the Public Defender Law Office in Owensboro, was making her first run for office. Jackson could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.
