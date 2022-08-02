Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington, who spent 15 years as judge and several years before that as commonwealth’s attorney, is retiring at the end of August.

Wethington, who was first elected Daviess Division I Circuit judge in 2007, said Monday he will stay on until the end of the month, to complete the August trial docket. After that, court’s docket could be handled by a fill-in judge, until a new judge is elected in November.

