Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington’s last day as judge was Wednesday, with his official retirement starting Thursday, Sept. 1.
But Wethington’s name is still on the ballot for the November election, and he said Wednesday he intends to remain in the race.
Wethington said previously he was retiring to spend more time with his family and would not participate in the retired judges program.
When asked Wednesday if his intention had been to retire yet stay on the ballot, Wethington said “no,” that he had fully intended to permanently retire.
“Since that time, I’ve had counsel, colleagues and people say, ‘Why are you doing this? We need you on the bench, we’ll help you get elected’,” he said. After those discussions, “I decided I’m going to stay on the ballot. I reconsidered it based on what people had been expressing.”
When asked what he would do if he won, Wethington said, “If I’m elected, I will serve.”
Wethington was first elected judge in 2007. This year, Wethington and Leigh Jackson, supervising attorney for the Daviess County Public Defender Law Office, are on the ballot for the Circuit Court Division I seat.
If Wethington wins in November, he would be back on the bench in January and would receive both a judge’s salary and his full pension from the state’s Judicial Retirement Plan. Wethington’s retirement would be based on his salary over his 15 years as circuit judge, and on part of his time when he served as commonwealth’s attorney prior to becoming judge.
Salary for a circuit level judge in fiscal year 2022 was $130,926. That will increase to $141,400 in fiscal year 2023.
In terms of retirement, Wethington is mostly on the Judicial Retirement Plan, with 15 years as judge and 10 of his 12 years as commonwealth’s attorney transferred into the plan from the Kentucky Employee Retirement System.
Bo Cracraft, executive director for the Judicial Form Retirement System, said a judge appointed to the bench prior to 2014 who retires receives a pension based on factors including years of service. In the Judicial Retirement Plan, if a judge elected before 2014 retired and were later reelected, they would receive both a pension and salary, and their pension would be recalculated to include their additional years in office after they retired for the second time.
“If they are elected again,” Cracraft said, “they receive a benefit as a retired judge and (salary) as a sitting judge.”
Wethington said the pension did not enter into his decision to stay on the ballot. Whether he wins reelection or not, the cost of filling the position remains the same, with Wethington receiving his retirement benefits and either him or Jackson receiving the salary for the position.
“I had no intention to double dip,” he said, adding that he was not familiar with the pension details.
Jackson has been the supervising attorney for the public defender office since 2013, after several years working as a public defender and in private practice. Jackson said previously her campaign strategy has been to go to events and forums, meet with people and talk about her qualifications for the office.
On Wednesday, Jackson said her campaign has continued without interruption and was not slowed or affected by Wethington’s retirement announcement.
“As a public defender, you plan for all the contingencies,” she said. “That’s what you are trained to do and learn to do.”
“I filed in January because I want to be the next Daviess circuit judge. I have the qualities to be a good judge. I have 22 years of serving Daviess County.”
When asked about Wethington saying he was staying in the race and would serve if he won, Jackson said, “I don’t know what’s driving his decisions, but that’s his right. He’s allowed to do that, that’s all I can say.
“My goal is to be the next circuit judge, and to be circuit judge as long as they’ll let me.”
