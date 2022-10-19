Jay Wethington retired as Daviess Circuit judge for Division I in August, but decided to stay on the ballot and run for a new term of office.
Wethington, who was Circuit judge for 15 years before his retirement, said there is more for him to accomplish in a new term.
“I’ve got some big cases I want to see finished on the civil side and the criminal side,” he said. “I would like the opportunity to complete those. I’m not ready to be a spectator.”
Circuit Court handles felony criminal cases and civil lawsuits involving potentially large sums of money.
Wethington was Commonwealth’s Attorney before becoming Circuit judge in 2007. When Wethington retired, he began collecting his judicial pension.
When asked why he didn’t rescind his retirement when he decided to seek a new term, Wethington said, “because I can collect retirement and Social Security and still be on the ballot. If I’m reelected, I can still get my retirement. I found that out late.”
Wethington said he was encouraged to stay in the race, citing “my experience on the bench.”
More from this section
“The most valuable part of the judiciary and judicial system is it allows the public to air their grievances and not try to solve them themselves,” he said. “In that regard, the judicial system should be welcoming, calming and patient, which is what I’ve learned.”
Wethington said, over the years, he has been involved in starting the county’s Drug Court program and in starting a sexual assault nurse examiner program at the hospital.
Wethington said he also started the county’s multidisciplinary team to handle cases of child sexual abuse.
“I think the thing I’m most proud of is what I’ve done for troubled children,” said Wethington, who was president of St. Joseph Peace Mission when the organization opened its first home for abused or neglected children.
Wethington said he wants to continue working on issues of virtual court for the Circuit Judges’ Association.
“COVID has shown us there are better things we can do with taxpayers’ money,” by holding some hearings virtually, rather than transporting inmates to and from court, he said. “The courts are in a crunch with staffing, so we need to streamline the process if we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.