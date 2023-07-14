Like I do three times a day, I took a dose of medicine this morning and it brought back a couple of related memories and a sack filled with others.
My medication started close to a century ago, and some of them couldn’t be found on an antique pharmacy shelf now.
Take Carter’s Little Liver Pills for instance.
When I was a little boy those pills cured everything from athletes feet to childbirth.
And how about castor oil?
My mom kept a never-ending supply of that stuff, and it made me run to school when I wanted to stay home sick. I never was sure what it cured, but I did know it was a professional brake job on constipation.
Anyway, years put the skids on a lot of things that were then and are not now.
For instance, I worked in a service station as a youngster when gasoline sold for around 25 cents a gallon.
But that wasn’t all. The nifty price also included me pumping the gas while the owner sat in the car or truck and remained there while I checked the oil and cleaned the windshield.
Today you pay around $3 a gallon for gas, if you’re lucky, and you pump your own gas and drive around with a dirty windshield and worry about your oil.
I’ve been down this road before and with me have been some very good teachers — and some folks who seemingly want to make a mockery off some age-old spelling issues.
The teachers I’m bringing on line are some that taught me many, many years ago and many that teach today.
One of those teachers who handled my spelling needs insisted that the word protection was spelled protection. That was the way it worked.
To know where I’m coming from and going to, pay close attention the next time you turn on your television. There you will find some so-called learned people who make a sad memory of my spelling teacher.
It’s sad to hear television news anchors, and a variety of people who claim to be good at what they do on television, pronounce the word protection as if it was spelled pertection.
Even sadder is the fact that a lot of the dingbats are under the control of TV directors who should be able to offer a little intelligence.
That’s it for comparing good stuff from the past with bad stuff in the present and likely in the future. And I’ll get off that road again.
