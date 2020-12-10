2020 was a year most of us would like to forget.

The coronavirus pandemic reached us in March and, by Wednesday, 4,116 people in Daviess County had the disease and 65 had died.

Many businesses were closed for an extended period of time.

And hundreds of people in the county were furloughed or laid off.

Daviess County’s unemployment rate hit 14.3% in April — the highest jobless rate the county had seen since February 1987.

But it was back in single digits by June.

Gabe’s Tower, a local landmark since 1963, was razed.

Jack Wells, one of the leaders in downtown redevelopment, died.

We debated whether to move the Confederate statue from the courthouse lawn.

We got two new breweries, the city’s population topped 60,000, schools went online and we got early voting.

But what were the Top 10 stories of the year?

1) Big Rivers moves headquarters to Owensboro

Big Rivers Electric Corp. announced that it is moving its headquarters from Henderson to Owensboro, a move that will create a $100 million-plus impact on the community.

The new $10 million corporate headquarters will be built at 700 W. Second St. — just west of the Boardwalk Pipeline Partners headquarters.

2) Breweries come to townAfter 117 years without a brewery, Owensboro got two in 2020.

Brew Bridge Brewery, the city’s first brewery since 1903, opened July 10 in a former nightclub at 800 W. Second St.

And Mile Wide Beer Company, a Louisville-based brewery, opened its Owensboro Taproom, 119 E. Second St., on Nov. 13.

3) Businessman Wells diesJack T. Wells, 65, a major player in Owensboro’s economy for decades, died in August.

Among other things, he and Matt Hayden built the new Boardwalk Pipeline Partners Building, the Holiday Inn Riverfront, Alorica Building and Enclave at Riverfront Living downtown, bought Towne Square Mall and the old Texas Gas property at 3800 Frederica St. and began redeveloping them.

4) Car dealership moves to Texas Gas propertyJerry Ray Davis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram announced that it will move from Fourth and Frederica streets downtown to the former Texas Gas property — now The Shoppes at 3800 Frederica — in the fall of 2021.

Ray said, “The new dealership will have an abundance of on-site outdoor vehicle staging areas, multiple service bays, detailing bays, customer lounge, sales and parts departments, conference room, indoor showrooms and even new vehicle delivery bays to enhance the overall new vehicle acquisition experience.”

5) Confederate statue debateDaviess Fiscal Court decided last summer after protests to remove the 120-year-old Confederate statue from the courthouse lawn.

In November, a committee, selected by members of Fiscal Court, recommended that it go to either the Owensboro Museum of Science and History or the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art.

6) COVID-19 pandemicLast spring, when the coronavirus pandemic reached Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the closure of non-life sustaining businesses in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

Thousands of area workers were furloughed or laid off, and a record number of jobless claims bogged down the state unemployment system.

7) DCPS creates district police forceDaviess County Public Schools decided to form its own district-wide police force.

Two new officers — Gary Mattingly and Gary Klee — began work in October. Both are retired Daviess County Sheriff’s Department deputies and both previously worked as school resource officers.

8) Early voting approved for electionsCOVID-19 made major changes in both the primary and general elections.

There was widespread use of absentee voting and early voting to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.

9) Economic development boomSite Selection magazine, an international business publication, ranked the Owensboro metropolitan area, which includes Hancock and McLean counties, as the third best for economic development in its Ohio River Corridor Rankings for 2020.

Brittaney Johnson, president of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., said the seven projects here created 238 jobs and saw an investment of $154 million.

10) Fairness ordinance dies after 2-2 voteIn April, the hopes of the local LGBTQ community fell on a 2-2 split vote in Daviess Fiscal Court, effectively ending the possibility of a Daviess County non-discrimination ordinance.

There is a possibility that it could go before the Owensboro City Commission in 2021.

11) Gabe’s Tower comes downWhen Gabe’s Tower Motor Inn opened on Nov. 16, 1963, it was the talk of Kentucky and southern Indiana.

But the 13-story hotel, a community landmark, had been empty for years and become an eyesore. It was razed in July.

12) Gateway Commons getting new assisted living facilityIn September, DMK Development Group of Louisville filed an application to build a three-story, 115-bed assisted living facility at 3050 Calumet Trace in Gateway Commons.

13) Locals protest deaths of Floyd, TaylorIn June, hundreds gathered in Smothers Park to show solidarity against discrimination, police brutality and injustice over the deaths of George Floyd in Minnesota and Breonna Taylor in Louisville.

The local protests were peaceful.

14) New Daviess County Middle School, Apollo High RenovationsDaviess County Public Schools began construction on the new Daviess County Middle School, as well as renovations to Apollo High School.

The middle school in Gateway Commons will cost $27,850,000 and the Apollo renovations about $11.5 million.

15) KPREP testing canceled because of COVID-19The Kentucky Department of Education canceled the KPREP state testing in the 2019-20 school year due to COVID-19.

16) New Innovation Campus opens at OPSOwensboro Innovation Academy moved out of the Centre for Business and Research and into the Owensboro Public Schools’ new Innovation Campus, which also houses Owensboro Innovation Middle School.

17) OMU power plant shuts downOn Jan. 1, 1901, what’s now Owensboro Municipal Utilities began producing electricity from coal.

That era ended in May, when the Elmer Smith Power Plant, 4301 E. Fourth St., used up its final supply of coal. And electricity from Big Rivers Electric Corp. began powering the city.

18) OPS hires new superintendentOwensboro Public Schools hired Matthew Constant as its new superintendent in March.

Constant had been with the district since 2011 and most recently was its chief academic officer.

19) Owensboro nation’s only metro with lower unemployment rateOwensboro was getting national attention in August after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said it was the only metropolitan area in the United States where the unemployment rate in June was lower than it was a year earlier.

The BLS report said the unemployment rate in the Owensboro metro — Daviess, Hancock and McLean counties — in June was 4.2% — down from 4.4% a year earlier.

20) Owensboro’s population tops 60,000The U.S. Census Bureau estimated that Owensboro’s population hit 60,131 in 2019.

It had taken 50 years to grow from 50,000 to 60,000.

21) Schools go virtualPublic schools in Owensboro and Daviess County switched from in-person instruction to NTI/distance learning in March because of the coronavirus.

In-person classes resumed briefly for two days a week in the fall, but rising cases of coronavirus sent classes back online in November.

22) Strahan, Hackbarth retiring from hospitalOwensboro Health announced in August the upcoming retirement of its top two executives, Greg Strahan, president and CEO, and John Hackbarth, chief financial officer.

Both plan to retire effective Feb. 1, 2021.

23) Towne Square Mall closingsMacy’s and J.C. Penney closed their stores in Towne Square Mall.

They were the last two anchor stores in the mall. Sears had closed earlier and Burkes Outlet moved to Gateway Commons.

24) Violent crime spikesOwensboro had five fatal shooting incidents and a fatal stabbing in 2020.

They included a fatal shooting on Hanning Lane, a murder-suicide on Possum Trot Road and the unsolved shooting of Corbin Henry, who was killed on West Fifth Street.

25) Watson wins third term as mayorMayor Tom Watson first said he planned to retire when his term ended on Jan. 1.

Later, he decided to run again and in November, he won his third term in office.

