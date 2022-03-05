Until this week, I wouldn’t have been able to find Ukraine on a map. And I still don’t know much about this country at all. In fact, I find myself calling it “the Ukraine,” for reasons unknown.
I can find Russia on a map, but only because it’s so big.
What I can’t find is any good reason for any country to just plow over a border into another country.
I have nothing to add to the political posturing and discourse on this subject. I hear about sanctions and oligarchs and boycotts and other stuff, but I don’t completely understand what most of those things are or how, whether or if they matter at a time like this.
What I do understand is that it is wrong to oust people from their homes, to send women and children scrambling for safety in subway tunnels, to force people to make the terrible choice of fleeing their country altogether.
I have seen only a very few, very random images, but they universally depict a courageous and patriotic people who stand up, in whatever way they can, against this invasion of their homes and country.
I watched a video of a woman confronting a Russian soldier, insisting that he accept a handful of sunflower seeds and put them in his pocket, so that when he falls on her native soil, his grave will be marked by sunflowers. The video includes a lot of curse words and an actual curse.
The soldier, for his part, looks miserable. I’m not sure he knows why he’s there either, standing in someone else’s street, holding a gun. He all but begs this angry woman not to “escalate” the situation, to which she sneers, “From this moment, you are cursed.”
Another video seems to show a farmer towing away a tank with his tractor as a hapless soldier runs after it. And in yet another scene, a crowd of civilians — their hands in their air, shouting repeatedly that they are unarmed — blocks a convoy of military vehicles. A Russian soldier fires his weapon in the air as a warning, but nobody flinches, nobody moves, except to try to push the vehicle back with their bare hands.
Then there is the photograph of the grandmother training with an assault rifle.
“When an invader comes, I will resist and I will be furious,” she said.
As the reporter questioned her, she added, “Your mother would do it, too.”
My friend — hero, actually — Greta McDonough shared her personal experiences with the people of Ukraine in a column earlier this week, closing with a question: “What are we to do?”
I don’t know the answer to that question.
I don’t know what we are to do on behalf of the Ukrainian people.
Nor do I know what we would do on behalf of the United States, should such an occasion fall to us.
Would we spend our time and energy blaming one another, accusing this leader or that one for the downfall of our nation?
Or would we stand up, together? Would we be the United states, the United people?
And if we could do that then, why can’t we do it now?
