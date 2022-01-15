With another possible winter storm on the horizon this weekend, Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly addressed a misunderstanding about what it means when the county officially declares a state of emergency.

Mattingly said in a video posted to the Daviess Fiscal Court Facebook page Thursday that it is not unusual for him to receive questions from community members about why the county might have decided against declaring a state of emergency during a winter weather event.

“In the past, I always get questions about why didn’t you declare a state of emergency, and if you had declared a state of emergency I could have stayed home and my employer would have still had to pay me,” he said.

Unfortunately for those looking for a “snow day” from work, it doesn’t work that way.

“We have nothing to do with whether or not your employer requires you to come to work or not,” Mattingly said. “A state of emergency does not relieve you of your responsibility to your employer.”

In the event that Daviess County declares a state of emergency, it simply means that conditions exist where the county needs to suspend utilizing its regular procedures for the hiring of contractors, purchase of equipment and operate.

“That is all a state of emergency says is, we can go outside of our normal procedures,” he said.

Mattingly said that operating outside of its regular procedures is something he does not believe Daviess County should be doing very often.

According to a Friday statement by The National Weather Service in Paducah, “Considerable uncertainty remains with respect to snowfall. The trend in the forecast data is for lower snow amounts, but that could still change.”

It is expected the first round of winter weather will hit the area Friday evening into Saturday, with rain and snow expected Saturday morning. Fog is also expected Saturday as well.

Mattingly said that if conditions are bad enough, Daviess and surrounding counties will declare a state of emergency.

Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837