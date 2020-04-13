Typically this is the time of year when schools are issuing graduation schedules and students are having invitations printed for their monumental milestone. However, the COVID-19 crisis and subsequent school closures have had many individuals across the commonwealth wondering if there will be ceremonies at all.
Kentucky’s Education Continuation Task Force has been discussing just that and looking at options for seniors, from whether or not there will be graduations or alternatives for the ceremonies to how some seniors who haven’t finished all their credits should be handled. It has been one of the most frequent questions asked at the Kentucky Department of Education, according to state officials.
Amanda Ellis, associate commissioner of KDE’s office of teaching and learning, said that one of the office’s main concerns is that all seniors have the opportunity to fulfill their graduation requirements.
Seniors currently have to have a minimum of 22 credit hours to graduate high school, and many other districts across the commonwealth require additional credits, per KDE’s requirements. OPS also has a minimum 22-credit requirement for graduating seniors and DCPS has a 26-credit minimum.
KDE is considering asking districts to waive the additional hours so seniors who have the minimum 22 can graduate.
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, secretary of Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, also issued a waiver to suspend the civics test requirement for graduating seniors for 2020 along with other requirements for completing early high school graduation.
The 100-question test is required for all students graduating from a Kentucky high school, and while most students have already completed the requirement, some of them had not before Gov. Andy Beshear issued all in-person class to stop as of March 13. The current suspension for in-person classes will last until at least May 1.
While the civics test does offer an online option, KDE officials say they know that not all students have access to the internet or a computer.
Ellis said this the test “is another thing that we do not want prohibiting seniors from graduating.”
Local districts are waiting for word from the governor’s office before determining what to do about graduations. Both Owensboro and Daviess County public schools say no matter what, current seniors of 2020 will have a graduation ceremony.
Owensboro Public Schools’ recently named Superintendent Matthew Constant said district officials will discuss what to do should to governor ultimately decide schools should close through the end of this school year and thus cancel all graduation ceremonies.
He said district officials would like to put out a definitive date for a graduation ceremony, but “we don’t want to put false hope out there.”
“Everything is up in the air. We want to sympathize greatly with our seniors and their families,” he said. “We want to assure our families when we are given the green light, whenever that is, we will offer ... At least graduation to our families. Whenever it is we do not want to miss that rite of passage for students.”
Daviess County Public Schools Superintendent Matt Robbins said he and other district officials want to hold graduations, and other milestone events, and he has “not lost hope that that’s a possibility,” but it boils down to safety.
“We are only going to continue forward with what is safe, and safety will be determined on this matter largely by state and local health officials as to what’s the protocol that we need to be following,” Robbins said. “We are going to follow that perfectly.”
He said this pandemic we are all facing is a “once-in-a-generation situation.”
“I don’t think anybody has any answers as to when this is going to be over,” he said, adding that the critical message here is to continue doing what Beshear asks with maintaining social distancing.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
