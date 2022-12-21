The last white Christmas I remember was many years ago, at a time when I was entertaining on the regular, and I was getting ready for my annual Solstice party. The idea of celebrating the Solstice horrified my mother, even when I explained it was the most benign of parties, merely a symbolic awaiting for the return of the light, but she was having none of it.

Early on the day of the party I began receiving calls from guests who were traveling for the holiday. They had decided to leave town early to beat the weather and so had to send regrets. Because I was busy getting cooking and cleaning done, I hadn’t watched the news for a couple of days and assumed my pals were worried about the weather where they were headed.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.