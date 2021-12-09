In 2020, we eagerly awaited the new year, hoping it would be much better.
And, in many ways, it was.
In January, the first vaccines to fight the coronavirus arrived and by December, more than 55% of Daviess Countians were vaccinated.
Businesses reopened to full capacity. Festivals and public events returned.
But 45% of us chose not to be vaccinated, and COVID didn’t go away.
A new delta variant hit this year, and the virus began teaching us the Greek alphabet, as still more variants showed up.
The war in Afghanistan finally ended, and we welcomed more than 150 refugees into the community.
Owensboro declared itself to be the “Bluegrass Capital of the World.”
Sheriff Keith Cain retired after 23 years, and Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said he would not seek re-election in 2022, after serving 12 years.
The Christmas Parade was canceled, but a new group announced that it would stage a parade Dec. 18.
Ellis Park announced plans for an off-track betting parlor in the Towne Square Mall area.
The city, county and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital announced plans to create a $600,000 indoor sports facility inside the Owensboro Convention Center.
Almost every business in town was hiring after a nationwide labor shortage reached Owensboro.
Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport and Owensboro Health both got new leadership.
And a lot more happened.
But what do you think were the Top 10 stories of 2021?
Readers of the Messenger-Inquirer are encouraged to vote online at https://www.surveymon key.com/r/H5H3CLP. Votes can also be emailed to Messenger-Inquirer Executive Editor Matt Francis at mfrancis@messenger-inquirer.com.
Please rank your Top 10 in order, with No. 1 being your top selection.
Only ballots that list 10 stories will be counted.
Voting will continue through Dec. 23.
The final list of Top 10 stories will be published in the Jan. 1 Messenger-Inquirer.
1. ADAMS MURDER CASE — Michael Adams pleaded guilty to the 2018 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Erica Owen. As part of the plea agreement, he was sentenced to life in prison without parole, avoiding a potential death penalty.
2. AFGHAN REFUGEES ARRIVE — The first refugee from Afghanistan arrived in Daviess County in mid-October and now more than 150 have been settled in the county.
3. AIRPORT TURMOIL — Airport Director Robert Barnett Jr. was fired in February after being charged with impersonating an officer (a felony) during an incident where sheriff’s deputies were called to his home to investigate a disturbance. In January, Ted Lolley resigned from the airport board after posting a derogatory comment about Vice President Kamala Harris on Facebook.
4. ALORICA EXITS DOWNTOWN, CONTINUES OPERATION — During the COVID-19 pandemic, Alorica was one of many companies who allowed employees to began working from home. Instead of workers returning to the renovated office downtown, the company announced they would continue working from home. The Alorica Building at 234 Frederica St. is available to lease.
5. BLUEGRASS CAPITAL OF THE WORLD — The city has officially been designated the “Bluegrass Capital of the World” after more than a year of effort by the city and the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum. Mayor Tom Watson officially signed the proclamation in November, permanently linking Owensboro and bluegrass music.
6. CAIN RETIRES — Keith Cain, who served as Daviess County Sheriff for 23 years, announced his retirement prior to the end of his term. Barry Smith was sworn in as the new sheriff on Dec. 1.
7. CHRISTMAS PARADE CANCELLED, THEN RETURNS — It looked like there would be no Christmas parade in Owensboro after the private committee that operated the event for years announced it would be cancelled for the second consecutive year. But another group calling itself the People’s Christmas Parade announced it would work to ensure the parade continued.
8. CONFEDERATE STATUE LAWSUIT — Both Daviess Fiscal Court and the Kentucky United Daughters of the Confederacy claim ownership of 121-year-old Confederate statue on the courthouse lawn. Fiscal Court has voted to remove the statue. However, in order to have a say in where the statue is going, the Daughters of the Confederacy sued the county over ownership.
9. CORBAN HENRY MURDER CASE — Corban Henry was 15 when he was killed in August 2020. His family worked to keep the incident in front of the public by speaking out and by holding rallies for Corban, who would have been a sophomore this year at Owensboro High School. In May, an arrest was made, and Jaikorian J. Johnson, a juvenile who was ordered to be tried as an adult, was charged with murder.
10. COVID-19 CASES SPIKE WITH DELTA VARIANT — The emergence of the Delta variant led to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and put Owensboro Health Regional Hospital at patient capacity.
11. ELECTION CHANGES — Daviess County changed its elections plans, moving to voting centers instead of precincts. The plan, which was approved for the state, calls for 12 to 18 voting centers, depending on the election.
12. ELLIS PARK GAMING FACILITY — Ellis Park received approval for a “non-contiguous” racing license from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission that will allow the track to expand its gaming operation into Owensboro. Ellis Entertainment announced plans to construct a 60,000-square-foot venue in the Towne Square Mall area that will feature historical racing machines, simulcast betting and dining options.
13. EVENTS BEGIN TO RETURN — After seeing numerous public events cancelled in 2020 because of COVID-19, local residents were treated to a number of festivals and events, including Independence Day and Labor Day fireworks, an air show, the hydrofair and ROMP.
14. HIDTA DESIGNATION — Daviess County was designated a HIDTA region, which means area law enforcement will have access to federal funding, equipment, intelligence, training and coordination with federal agencies to target drug trafficking.
15. HOMELESS CAMP CLEARED OUT — The city partnered in October with the U.S. Army Reserves and Specialty Food Group to clear a longtime homeless encampment near English Park.
16. INDOOR SPORTS FACILITY — The city, county and Owensboro Health partnered to give $600,000 to the Owensboro Convention Center to help create a venue for indoor sports.
17. LABOR SHORTAGE — Restaurants, retailers and local school systems face labor shortages. Restaurants have had to close dining areas in favor of drive-thru only, and retail stores reduced hours of operation. Schools systems offered incentive pay for their teachers who worked through the pandemic.
18. MATTINGLY WON’T SEEK RE-ELECTION — Al Mattingly, who has served as Daviess County judge-executive since 2010, announced in July that he won’t seek a fourth term.
19. NEW HOSPITAL CEO — In April, Owensboro Health announced that Mark Marsh would become the health system’s new president and CEO. Marsh was hired to replace CEO Greg Strahan, who retired after five years in the position.
20. OHIO COUNTY MURDER-SUICIDE — Two men and a woman were found shot to death outside a residence in the 5700 block of Kentucky 62 West in Ohio County in May. A fourth body was found inside a barn in what investigators said was a murder-suicide.
21. OUTER LOOP DEBATE — A vocal group of Daviess County residents opposed a state study that would look at potential new roads known as the “outer loop.” A preliminary report from the state showed the loop ranging from 29 to 35 miles, starting along U.S. 60 West and extending to different points of U.S. 60 East. However, the state would ultimately say the outer loop project was not feasible.
22. OWENSBORO MUSEUM OF SCIENCE AND HISTORY FUTURE — In September, city officials said they were negotiating with Weyland Ventures of Louisville on a project that could see the upper floors of the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, 122 E. Second St., turned into a boutique hotel.
23. OWENSBORO PUBLIC SCHOOLS TURNS 150 — Owensboro Public Schools is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, making it among the three oldest independent school districts.
24. PUBLIC LIFE FOUNDATION/PRITCHARD COMMITTEE PROJECT — The Public Life Foundation of Owensboro donated $500,000 to the Prichard Committee to assist in its work for early childhood policy and practice for young students across the state, beginning in the Owensboro and Daviess County area.
25. VACCINES ARRIVE — In January, the first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were administered to the public to help combat the pandemic.
