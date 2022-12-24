The legend is old. So old, now, that not many people remember it at all anymore.
But they say at midnight on Christmas Eve, for just a brief moment of time, the animals are given the gift of speech.
This story probably has its roots in other traditions, such as that of the animals kneeling upon the birth of Jesus, but if there ever was a verse in the Bible about sheep or cows or donkeys even being present at the manger, much less saying anything, I missed it.
But it’s an intriguing idea, and it makes me wonder.
The only animals I have known on a personal level have been dogs. Without exception, I can tell you that their character is far beyond that of any people I know, myself included. Loyal, brave, faithful and true, all of my dogs, past and present, have been and are everything I would like to be, but am not.
So what would they, or any other animal, have to say, if granted the power to speak for a limited time? What would be their priority message?
I don’t have much experience with farm animals, but given the selfless nature of the dogs I have known and loved, I suspect their message might be something intended for our benefit more than their own.
With that in mind, I wonder what they might say about the way we treat one another.
Especially on the day when many of us claim to honor the One whose birth is the entire “reason for the season,” I wonder what our animal friends have observed about the authenticity of our devotion. We claim to follow the One who set the example of loving the outcast, showing mercy to the poor, extending hospitality to the refugee, caring for the sick.
No questions asked about whether those circumstances of poverty or addiction are a result of bad choices. No blame, no fault-finding, no accusations, no discrimination.
Just love.
I wonder what the animals’ observations might be regarding the messages they see us sharing on social media. We argue. We mock. We defend bad behaviors in ourselves and scorn the mistakes of others.
Oh well. Maybe it’s a waste of time to even try to imagine what the animals might say.
We probably wouldn’t be able to hear them anyway over the roar of traffic, the rustling of gift wrap, the jangle of cash registers, the noise of the television and the racket of the next TikTok video on our news feeds.
But when I take a moment to sit in silence and gaze into the eyes of my dog, a creature who adores me, who loves me unconditionally, who believes I am wonderful, who sees my potential goodness and not my clumsy failings … he doesn’t have to speak for me to know his heart.
For in that moment, I catch a glimpse of my dog as an angel on Earth and realize his message is the timeless one that has echoed through the ages:
Peace on earth, goodwill to all.
