They told us Tuesday and again on Wednesday that we’d likely have snow on the ground today.
And this morning, we all got up and looked out the window to see how bad things might be.
One thing about January, you can always strike up a conversation about the weather.
And the talk quickly turns to how much snow we have and haven’t got.
And how cold it’s been compared to the past.
In case you’ve forgotten or weren’t here then, the all-time record low in Owensboro — at least since thermometers arrived in the Ohio Valley — was 23 below, set on Jan. 19, 1994.
That’s 56 degrees below freezing.
Don’t forget that zero is also a temperature.
And we had 14 inches of snow on the ground that morning.
The old record — 21 below — was set on Feb. 13, 1899, and tied on Feb. 2, 1951.
The all-time record for snowfall here was set on Jan. 15, 1863, when 18 inches fell in Owensboro.
We had 16 inches on Dec. 14, 1847; Dec. 7, 1917; and Dec. 24, 2004.
Most of us remember that last one.
But the winters of 1977 and 1978 still hold a chilly place in old-timers’ memories.
In 1977, the mercury dropped to 17 below zero Jan. 11; 12 below the following day; 10 below the next day.
Then it warmed up briefly and dropped to 8 below Jan. 16; 13 below the following day; 4 below the next day; and 6 below the next.
Temperatures fell to 1 below Jan. 21 and 22 and plunged to 11 below Jan. 29; 1 below Jan. 30; and 4 below Jan. 31.
It was so cold that the Ohio River froze over for the first time in 29 years.
It was filled with ice from Jan. 11 to mid-February.
Snow started falling on Nov. 27, 1977.
By Jan. 24, we had seen 21.5 inches of snow.
By the time it stopped in late February 1978, 41 inches had fallen, including the 14 inches on Jan. 16-17, and the city had its first official blizzard in more than 20 years on Jan. 25-26, with 5-foot drifts and 50 mph winds.
Snow stayed on the ground for 46 days that winter — until Feb. 11.
That was the longest snow had been on the ground consecutively here since 1918 — another year that saw around 41 inches of snow in January.
This winter, though, has been fairly normal.
No records in sight so far.
Unless we got a big surprise last night.
Keith Lawrence
