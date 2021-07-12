Wheatgrass Juice Bar adding Wesleyan Park location

Connor Minogue and Jared Bradley bought the Wheatgrass Juice Bar at 3500 Villa Point, the strip center east of Kohl’s, on April 1.
And they hope to expand it into five stores in several cities by the end of 2022.
Minogue grew up in England and came to America in 2011 to play soccer at Brescia University.
“I met my wife here,” he said. “We got married and now we have a bunch of kids. Owensboro is a great place and I decided to stay.”
Minogue and Bradley plan to open their second location by the end of summer in the former Sally Beauty Supply location on the north wing of Wesleyan Park Plaza.
“I would have liked to be in there already,” Minogue said. “But that’s all right. We’ll be open soon.”
Shana Dever- Jones started the business at Nona’s Downtown Market in 2014 and later moved it to Commonwealth Court.
Melissa Phillips bought the business from Dever-Jones in 2016 and moved it to its current location.
She created her own line of supplements to help people with weight loss, pain, stress and made her own CBD oil and salve from hemp that was grown in local greenhouses with classical music playing in the background.
Minogue said he and Bradley dropped the supplements and CBD products.
He said, “Gene’s Health Food is the No. 1 place for supplements. We send people there. We don’t try to compete with them.”
But they kept all the smoothies, fresh raw juices and lunches.
“I was a customer for a long time,” Minogue said. “I love it.
He said, “Business is up. One of the cool things about COVID is that it made people more health-conscious. A lot of people are changing their lifestyle and trying to eat more healthy. COVID woke a lot of people up.”
Bradley is the chef at Famous Bistro.
“I met him when I was a server there,” Minogue said. “I told him a long time ago that we needed to do this. He said no the first time. But finally, he agreed. I know the numbers and the business side, but I needed him for the expertise in the kitchen and the food knowledge.”
He said two Wheatgrass Juice Bars are enough for a city Owensboro’s size.
But Minogue said he and Bradley hope to open a third store in another city before the end of the year.
And they want to add two more next year.
There has been talk about a new business coming into what’s left of the former Kmart location on Wesleyan Park Plaza’s southern end this summer.
Minogue said he’s been told that it would generate a lot of foot traffic.
“I like that it’s become a center for mostly local businesses,” he said. “We’re glad to be in that mix.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
