Charles “Buddy” Wheatley, who is running as the Democratic nominee for Kentucky Secretary of State, brought his campaign through Owensboro on Thursday.
Wheatley is challenging Republican incumbent Michael Adams for the job.
Wheatley said made a stop to speak with the Owensboro Fire Department, followed by the Henderson Fire Department, with an event in Henderson later that night.
Wheatley is a retired firefighter and fire chief, and current member of the International Association of Firefighters, and is a two-term state legislator.
He joined the general assembly in 2018, having served two terms representing the 65th District in Northern Kentucky, comprising the Covington area with Kenton County.
Wheatley went to Ludlow High School, before going on to the University of Kentucky where he received a degree in journalism, then went into a career as a firefighter.
“I am a life-long northern Kentuckian, and a fourth-generation firefighter,” Wheatley said. “I followed in the footsteps of my father, my grandfather, and great-grandfather, all would be Covington firefighters.”
As he was nearing the end of his career as a firefighter, Wheatley entered into law school, where, while he was in school, applied to be fire chief as well. Using his degree in law, Wheatley became a labor attorney for firefighters.
When he joined the Covington Fire Department, he became interested in the IAFF Local 38 union, and eventually was on the executive board and the secretary treasurer of the union.
During his time there, he dealt with a lot of labor attorneys from both locally in northern Kentucky, with their main firm was in Louisville.
His interactions with them led the Louisville firm to suggest that he pursue a career in law.
“I always had this desire, once I left the fire department, that I would do something good for firefighters, good for the service,” Wheatley said. “The need that I saw was in becoming an attorney that can really deal with the labor unions in Kentucky.”
Wheatley’s first exposure to politics was during his time as a journalist, covering city council races, where he became the editor of the Kenton County Reporter.
As Secretary of State, Wheatley plans to address issues with voter turn-out, and expand access to the polls.
“My primary goal is to increase voter turnout in Kentucky and increase access to the polls,” Wheatley said. “Kentucky is still one of the hardest places to vote in the nation. We have very low voter turnout, our polls close early. My goal is to have the polls stay open until 7 p.m., which our constitution allows, but our current state law does not, to add additional early voting weeks; two whole weeks of early voting.”
Wheatley also said that he is in favor of an independent redistricting commission, allowing independents and third-party voters to vote in primaries, and also eliminating the option for straight party voting.
“Those issues that I had sponsored legislation during my time in the general assembly led me to have this desire to improve our access to the polls,” Wheatley said. “When the governor did call, the governor invited me to run for secretary of state.”
The invitation came after the defeat of losing the House race after the district was redistricted, Wheatley said.
“The higher the voter turnout, the truest form of democracy emerges,” Wheatley said. “There’s these little fires around the state where democracy is at stake, and we need a strong leader in there that will be sure to put this fire out, as this firefighter is ready to do. And those are the issues that, to me, the truest form of democracy is represented by the highest voter turnout.”
Wheatley also seeks to “spread the word of democracy,” through civic education programs in schools, universities and communities that offer robust civic education systems, as far as voter turnout.
“For me, it’s just about democracy,” Wheatley said. “It’s about protecting our rights to vote, and to expand our rights to vote, and I don’t see the current secretary of state doing that nearly enough. He’s resting on a few laurels that he was able to get done in the first term, but he has no new programs and no new ideas, and I’m ready to move Kentucky into the modern age of elections.”
Wheatley said he faces an “uphill battle,” being a Democrat in a predominantly Republican state.
“Something that has been shown in my previous performances as a state representative is that I typically outperform what is expected by about 10 points,” Wheatley said. “A 10-point lift in this race could really give me an excellent shot of winning.”
Wheatley cited that, in the case of the 2022 election, it had a reduction in voter turnout, which led to the lowest voter turn-out in nearly 30 years, and Adams “takes no responsibility for it.”
“I will not be working a side job,” Wheatley said. “I will set aside my law practice to work full-time in the secretary of state job.”
Wheatley plans to increase poll workers, increase polling equipment, polling locations, and go to the neighborhood polling locations in order to address polling issues.
