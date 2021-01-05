In 2010, Aaron Wheatley created a catfishing tournament in Owensboro that quickly grew into one of the nation’s largest.
Now, he’s stepping down from Monsters on the Ohio after 12 years.
But the event will continue this year on Oct. 9 under new management.
“After a couple of years going back and forth, I have decided to step down as tournament director of Monsters on the Ohio,” Wheatley wrote on Facebook. “It was a great run with plenty of unforgettable memories. I have put 12 years into this tournament and the sport of catfishing, from fighting for better regulations to teaching folks my craft. It’s just time for me to move on and into my next stage of life.”
On Monday, he said, “I’m getting older. My grandkids are getting older. My grandson is 8 and my granddaughter is 6. I lost my son three years ago and I want to spend more time with my grandkids, my family and my friends. I want to fish with my grandkids.”
So, Wheatley is turning Monsters over to Craig Collings of Saint Joseph, Missouri, and David Studebaker of Harveyville, Kansas, and their Catfish Chasers Tournament Series.
According to their Facebook page, the two already run seven tournaments between March 6 and Sept. 25.
Collins called Wheatley a “great ambassador for catfishing” and said he leaves “big, big shoes to fill.”
Monsters on the Ohio will now be part of Catfish Chasers’ annual points race, he said.
Wheatley said, “I’ve worked hard on the tournament for 12 years. The guys I’m handing it over to have fished my tournaments for eight years. They learned how to run tournaments from mine. I’ll work with them this year.”
And since he’s no longer tournament director, Wheatley will get to fish in Monsters this fall for the first time.
“I’m still looking for that record cat,” he said.
The state record for a blue cat — 106.9 pounds — was caught by Glynn Grogran of Arlington on Oct. 20, 2018.
Wheatley still wants to top that.
“I really spent a ton of time on the tournament for the first five or six years,” he said. “There’s not that much time now, but it’s still a lot of time. I just want to spend more time with friends and more time fishing. The tournament is in good hands.”
The 2020 tournament was canceled by the pandemic.
But by March, teams of fishermen had already signed up from a dozen states — Texas, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, West Virginia, Florida, Mississippi, Kansas and Kentucky.
Monsters on the Ohio peaked at 192 boats in 2016, and the numbers had been down slightly since then.
In 2019, there were 167 boats competing for $50,000 in cash and prizes.
The largest catfish caught then weighed in at 70.7 pounds.
