“Wheel of Fortune LIVE!,” a production of the famous television game show, opens its tour in Owensboro at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 at the RiverPark Center.
And while Pat Sajak and Vanna White will not be hosting the show, Mark L. Walberg, longtime host of PBS’ ”Antiques Roadshow,” will take the reins alongside actress Kalpana Pot as co-host and Dave Styles, radio personality and in-stadium host for the Los Angeles Dodgers, as announcer.
“We’re looking forward to starting off our tour on the right foot in Owensboro,” Walberg said. “We’re thrilled to be there. We’ll do a little bit of rehearsal, and then I hope that all you folks in Owensboro will come on out and buy a vowel.”
Walberg will host select shows throughout the country while musician and “American Idol” season two runner up Clay Aiken will take over for shows from Oct. 13 to Nov. 30, with Walberg finishing up the rest of the tour dates on Dec. 10.
Walberg started as announcer of the show “Shop ‘Til You Drop” and the host of his own show “The Mark Walberg Show” in the early- and mid-1990s. Walberg became known for his work hosting “Antiques Roadshow” from 2006 to 2019.
He also hosted Fox’s “Temptation Island” and “The Moment of Truth,” with the former being revived in 2019 by the USA Network and finished airing its seventh season in May.
Walberg was fond of watching game shows as a kid, but becoming a host was not his initial career plan.
“Right after I got married, I went to work at Dick Clark Productions in production — I was trying to figure out a career …,” he said. “It was by happy accident that I ended up hosting shows.”
Walberg recalls that a warm-up comedian didn’t show up on set one day and Dick Clark gave him a shot.
“That’s kind of the left turn that happened,” Walberg said. “The next thing I knew, I was hosting shows.”
More from this section
Walberg also has experience hosting the live touring production for another game show, “The Price is Right,” and said being a part of this one was something he didn’t want to turn down.
“...I can’t stop doing it because it’s so fun to be out on the road with live audiences,” he said. “...I host game shows, but I’m a fan first, so it’s so fun to celebrate these classic game shows with audiences that are just going crazy for them.”
The event will allow guests to try out to go on stage and have a chance to spin a replica of the Wheel and solve the puzzles on the tour’s puzzle board to win prizes, including up to $10,000 in cash, a trip to Paris, Hawaii and more.
“What we love about going on the road and bringing America’s Game to everybody, is that … it’s not an airing television show; it’s a live event,” Walberg said. “It’s a celebration of all of us sort of (coming) together and enjoying what we love about ‘Wheel of Fortune.’
“...(If you could) make a rock concert out of a game show, that’s what ‘Wheel of Fortune LIVE’ should feel like.”
Audience members will also be eligible to win cash and prizes.
“When you come to the show, you don’t have to be a contestant,” Walberg said. “... Even if you don’t want to play the game on stage, you can end up a winner.”
The event is produced by Right Angle Entertainment in partnership with Sony Pictures Television and UTA.
For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com/wheel-of-fortune-live-owensboro-kentucky-09-08-2022/event/1B005CAA7E7626A6.
For more information, visit riverparkcenter.org and wheeloffortunelive.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.