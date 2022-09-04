WHEEL OF FORTUNE PIC 1

Mark L. Walberg, known as the former longtime host of “Antiques Roadshow,” will be hosting the debut of the live touring production “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 at the RiverPark Center.

 Photo submitted.

“Wheel of Fortune LIVE!,” a production of the famous television game show, opens its tour in Owensboro at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 at the RiverPark Center.

And while Pat Sajak and Vanna White will not be hosting the show, Mark L. Walberg, longtime host of PBS’ ”Antiques Roadshow,” will take the reins alongside actress Kalpana Pot as co-host and Dave Styles, radio personality and in-stadium host for the Los Angeles Dodgers, as announcer.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.