Wheelchair basketball is coming to the Owensboro Convention Center in November.
David Hartsek’s Kentucky Adaptive Sports for Youth is bringing the event to town Nov. 3-5.
Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said, “This is a big deal for Owensboro, and David is a top-quality planner with an incredible comeback story.”
The event, which will include four men’s and women’s divisions, is sanctioned by the National Wheelchair Basketball Association.
Teresa Jones, destination sales executive for the CVB, said she’s excited to work with Hartsek.
“He is a competitive adaptive athlete himself and brings a wealth of event planning experience to Owensboro,” she said.
Hartsek was in a traffic accident when he was 16, breaking his back, a leg, an arm and paralyzing him.
He quickly got into wheelchair athletics, playing a variety of sports.
His Hill on Wheels basketball team won the 2008 National DIII Championship.
More from this section
Hartsek has competed in the Bluegrass 10K race in Lexington for 39 consecutive years, winning it nine times.
He’s a former board member of the Unites States Tennis Association, USTA-Kentucky and the USTA-Southern Wheelchair Division.
Hartsek said, “I always encourage people with a disability, don’t give up on your goals and don’t let people steal your dreams. Never give up and always look for new challenges.”
Chris Gendek, the CVB’s destination development and sports management director, said, “ ‘This national level event will allow the Owensboro and Daviess County community the opportunity to showcase our support of people with disabilities and physical limitations.”
The four divisions are Prep (ages 7-13), Varsity (ages 14-18), Women’s and Division III.
Division DIII is for adult athletes who want to play for recreation.
They are eligible to compete in the National Wheelchair Basketball Championship tournament next spring.
Admission is $10 a day or $15 for the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.