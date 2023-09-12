David Hartsek’s Kentucky Adaptive Sports for Youth announced last month that it is bringing a wheelchair basketball tournament to the Owensboro Convention Center on Nov. 3-5.
Now, the organization has added its fall fundraiser — Heels on Wheels Wheelchair Pageant — on Nov. 4.
It will be centered around the Queens and Kings of the Bluegrass tournament.
The announcement said the inaugural fundraiser pageant “proposes to inspire, and empower, girls and women who use wheelchairs, as well as contribute to promoting awareness of the importance of a more inclusive community that values different abilities.”
It added, “Part of Heels on Wheels’ goals and mission is to provide free wheelchairs to people with disabilities who live in developing countries around the world.”
Teresa Jones, destination sales manager for the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said, “This is exciting to watch the event continue to grow and expand into more programming.”
The pageant will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 3 for three age groups — 7 to 12 years old, 13 to 17 years old and 18 and up.
The crowning will follow on Nov. 4.
It’s open to both single and married women.
The categories of competition include communication, achievements, advocacy and presentation.
Chris Gendek, the CVB’s destination development and sports management director, said of the tournament, “This national level event will allow the Owensboro and Daviess County community the opportunity to showcase our support of people with disabilities and physical limitations.”
The tournament, which will include four men’s and women’s divisions, is sanctioned by the National Wheelchair Basketball Association.
