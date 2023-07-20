In the 1950s, many preachers railed against drive-in movies.
They called them “passion pits,” places where young people in dark cars could give into lust.
But in Owensboro, the Rev. Wade Weldon, pastor of Settle Memorial United Methodist Church from 1950 to 1956, tried a different approach.
He opened Kentucky’s first drive-in church in the summer of 1952 at the Starlight Drive-In on Parrish Avenue, where Kroger is today.
It ran for 10 weeks at 8 a.m. each Sunday.
And the people came out.
An estimated 10,000 of them sat in their cars, listening to the sermon on the speakers on poles beside their cars.
Many came from surrounding counties and some from out of state.
The final service of 1952 drew 250 cars in a 650-car theater.
In 1978, Weldon recalled that he mounted a stage in front of the big screen every Sunday morning.
Ira Taylor led a gospel quartet to sing at the services.
“It was very successful,” Weldon said. “We went two years. But the third summer, we felt the need for bringing people into the church and going to two morning services.”
So, the drive-in church faded into history.
The Starlight was built in 1948 and lasted 40 years.
There were only 820 drive-in theaters in the country when it opened.
Today, there are an estimated 350.
Outdoor theaters began in 1932 when Richard M. Hollingshead set up a movie screen in front of his New Jersey garage and watched a film from his car.
The following year, he opened the nation’s first drive-in in Camden, N.J.
During the 1950s, the drive-in craze swept the nation — reaching 4,063 screens by 1958.
By that time, Owensboro had five drive-ins — the Starlight, Parkway (later Twilite), Owensboro, Cardinal and Oasis.
Today, we have none.
The closest is the Reo Drive-in, in Reo, Indiana.
The Starlight was still around until Oct. 3, 1988, when fire raged through the 50-foot high screen.
It never reopened after that.
Weldon died in June 1989, at 78.
In 1956, when he left Owensboro, the Messenger-Inquirer wrote in an editorial: ‘’Wade Weldon reached a zenith in pulpit power and in extending his church’s influence far beyond previous bounds. Under his tutelage, not only the fervor of the faithful was stimulated, but the church’s organized services reached out to the lukewarm, to the unchurched and to the handicapped” through the drive-in church.
