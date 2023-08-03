These days, bourbon is selling almost as fast as it can be bottled.
But it the 1970s, sales of bourbon bottomed out as many people switched to vodka, wine and other spirits.
So, distilleries had to be creative to sell their bourbon.
Daviess County Corp., a Louisville-based corporation, bought Owensboro’s Medley Distillery Co. in the summer of 1978.
And they bought the Daviess County Bourbon label from Fleischmann Distilling.
Their slogan was, “Come back to bourbon, come back to Daviess County.”
The company staged a pig beauty contest in Iowa to get some publicity for its brand.
I’m not sure what the connection was.
And it began creating “animated ceramics” to draw people to its brand.
There was a steamboat decanter with a moving paddlewheel and flashing lights.
Whether the buyer ever drank the bourbon or not, the distillery had made a sale. They called it “making toys for adults.”
Then there was a 5-foot-long ceramic version of a Kentucky Long Rifle.
It came with a backboard for hanging it on the wall.
They said a pint of bourbon in the decanter would sell for $85 — “the most expensive pint of bourbon in history.”
The Frazier History Museum has one on display. And someone recently sold one on eBay for $250.
But $85 in 1978 would be worth $415 today, so the sale price didn’t keep up with inflation.
Also that year, the distillery went looking for the “next Will Rogers.”
One official said there was “a sickness in this country” and people had become “hostile, frustrated and feel put upon by external forces.”
Sound familiar?
The distillery said Will Rogers’ humor helped pull the country through the Great Depression.
And maybe a new humorist could do the same.
I don’t know if they found the guy or not.
If they did, he got little attention.
Daviess County Bourbon dates back to the Daviess County Distilling Company in 1874.
It was acquired by Medley Distilling Company in 1901, but the Daviess County brand was discontinued in 1992.
It was revived in 2020 by Lux Row Distillers in Bardstown.
