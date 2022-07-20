Our poor British cousins. If you are close to any of them, check on them. They are sweltering in record temperatures this week, and it is dangerous. Not much air conditioning there, you see. Almost no ice.

As I write this it is 101 degrees Fahrenheit in London. The tarmac at Luton airport has melted. The temps may soar past 104, roads have buckled, and rail service is a hot and sweaty mess. The guards at Buckingham Palace, the ones who don’t move and wear wool uniforms and those gigantic bear skin hats, they are melting, too, but they can’t save themselves.

