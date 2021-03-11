Twenty-five years ago, we were making plans to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the first cabin in what would become Owensboro.
We planned to celebrate in 1997, even though nobody was sure exactly when it was built.
There’s the official line that says sometime in either 1797 or 1798, a 35-year-old Virginia native named William Smeathers got tired of cramped-up life in Hartford — a frontier fort with a population of fewer than 75.
With his wife, Mary Winters, and his sister — Polly in some histories, Mollie in others — Smeathers made his way up a buffalo trail to a bend in the Ohio River known as Yellow Banks.
On a hill overlooking a natural harbor (where the VFW is today), frequently used by passing keelboats, Smeathers built a cabin.
And gradually, a settlement grew up around him.
But that may or may not be true.
There are reports about a “lost settlement” here around 1790.
And a report prepared for the French Embassy in late 1796 by Gen. Victor Collot, who was spying on American settlements along the Ohio and Mississippi rivers, noted that “Yellow Bank(s) is a small settlement, consisting of eight or 10 families.”
That was a year or two before Smeathers supposedly built the
first cabin.
We also know that Benjamin Field and his family were the first known settlers in what became Daviess County.
Field, a 40-year-old Virginia native, his 27-year-old wife, Mildred Slaughter, and their three children arrived at what is now the foot of Frederica Street in a flat-bottomed boat on Christmas Eve, 1795.
They traveled south — on the buffalo trail Smeathers would later follow north — to a spot near Utica where they built the county’s first cabin.
And in 1796, Felty Husk built a cabin in eastern Daviess County on the banks of Pup Creek.
But Smeathers gets the credit for building the first cabin and establishing trade with the riverboats.
That, historians say, led to the development of Owensboro.
So, in 1964, Owensboro honored Smeathers — who was also known as Bill Smothers — by changing the name of its downtown park from Riverside Park to Smothers Park.
And after a $68 million expansion and renovation in 2012, it became one of the county’s biggest attractions.
So, it’s best not to try to find a date to celebrate the first cabin and to just enjoy the present.
