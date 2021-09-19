When I was a little boy, I was absolutely sure the world revolved around Hamilton Avenue.
When I was a little boy, I knew nothing about England’s royalty. My mom was the world’s only queen.
When I was a little boy, the only father I knew belonged to my friends.
When I was a little boy, the sky was reserved mostly for clouds. It was a dark blue because that was the way God wanted it.
When I was a little boy, the custodian at the former Daviess County School was the nicest person I knew. He let us ragatags play ball on the school’s baseball diamond and play basketball in the school’s gymnasium.
When I was a little boy, I wanted my life’s employment time to be spent on a railroad train. I didn’t know what a journalist was.
When I was a little boy, I thought a Model A Roadster was both a Ford and a Cadillac.
When I was a little boy, one of my favorite things to do was sit in the front porch swing with my mom and listen to stories about when she was a little girl in Pellville.
When I was a little boy, my dreams were invaded by the possibility of some day becoming a member of my older brother’s clubhouse. I never made it. When I was a little boy, I thought an ice cream cone was a gift from God and I thanked him for it every time I went to church.
When I was a little boy, I told everybody Geraldine, a neighbor girl, was my sweetheart but nobody believed me, not even Geraldine.
When I was a little boy, my mom filled the holes in the soles of my shoes with cardboard and told me to stay away from walking in water.
When I was a little boy, Mr. Alvey would pick me up at the corner of Fourth and Hamilton when he came home from work and let me ride with him to my house.
When I was a little boy I repeatedly cried when my mom was going to work and telling her she did not tell me goodbye. I was with my mom when she died in a rest home and she did not tell me goodbye.
When I was a little boy, Christmas was a day I stayed awake for and thanks to my sister, Louise, I always had one gift under the tree.
When I was a little boy, I knew a lot of little boys but only a precious few are still around.
When I was a little boy, a garbage-collection vehicle was a wooden wagon pulled by a tired horse.
When I was a little boy, corncobs in the kitchen stove were the closest thing to coal.
When I was a little boy, a warm winter bed was a heavy blanket.
When I was a little boy, a big sister was a very special person.
When I was a little boy, I spent some time wondering how old I would live to be. Moms had a different way of answering that question. She said age is determined by the way you live and not by the passage of years.
When I was a little boy, Mills Drug Store was about the same as a doctor’s office and the Red Front Store was a fun place to visit.
When I was a little boy, I wanted to be a big boy.
