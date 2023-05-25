These days, if you want to go to a movie on Sunday, you just head out to Gateway Commons, park, go inside and buy a ticket.
But things weren’t always that easy in Owensboro.
In the spring and early summer of 1930, the city made national news as the Owensboro Police Department and the Owensboro Ministerial Association fought to keep movie theaters closed on Sunday.
Strand Amusement, which owned both the Empress and the Bleich theaters downtown, announced that it planned to open both picture shows on Sunday, May 4, 1930, in direct violation of the city’s “Blue Laws,” which decided which businesses could open on Sunday.
On May 2, police warned that anyone working in those theaters on Sunday would be arrested.
The theaters opened, and 14 employees were arrested.
R.P. Thomas, manager of the theaters, was fined $50 — worth about $890 today.
People should not work on the Sabbath, the ministerial association said.
The theaters claimed that some other businesses were open and not being prosecuted.
The following Sunday, Clyde Hall, the assistant manager, was fined $50.
Some employees were fined $25 and one $19.50.
But there were several hung juries too.
Strand Amusement was indicted for requiring people to work on Sunday, although they said no one was required to work that day.
Week after week, newspapers across the country carried news about how many were arrested in Owensboro.
Finally, on July 12, the mayor and commissioners ordered Chief R.P. Thornberry to stop arresting people at the theaters unless he arrested everybody working on Sunday.
And suddenly, the fight was over.
And the movie houses won.
Other “Blue Law” fights were ahead though.
In 1972, the state legislature voted to allow grocery stores to stay open on Sunday.
Until then, Kentucky had a hodgepodge of laws regarding what could and couldn’t be sold on Sunday.
Drugstores could open.
But they could only sell “necessities.”
The Baptists and the Catholics got together for the first time to stand against grocery shopping on Sunday.
But they opened anyway.
In 1974, Big K discount stores challenged the city’s blue laws — named for the color of paper the old New England moral codes were printed on.
And the city cracked down.
Two women were fined $2 each for having a yard sale on Sunday.
A 14-year-old boy was hauled into court for mowing a lawn.
Things got pretty foolish.
So a compromise was reached.
No sales between 6 a.m. and noon on Sunday.
That compromise held until the mid-1990s, when Walmart, which is open 24 hours a day, decided to take the issue to court.
And on Sept. 6, 1997, a federal judge ruled that stores can open whatever hours they want any day of the week.
In 1984, the Kentucky General Assembly gave the Executive Inn the right to sell liquor on Sunday — as a convention center.
Some other restaurants decided that was unfair.
And in 2002, the Owensboro City Commission and Daviess Fiscal Court voted to allow liquor by the drink sales on Sunday in other restaurants as well.
Whether all that is good or bad is up to your beliefs.
But it all started with the movie houses in 1930.
