The year was around 1974 or so and my bride and I were attending a Kentucky Press Association convention in Northern Kentucky. It was a Thursday evening, the horses were scheduled to run at a nearby thoroughbred race track, and I had a hankering to go.
Not being much of one for horses and gaming, my bride decided she would remain in the hotel and do a little television watching.
“Is there anything I can get you before I leave, Hon?” I asked.
“I don’t think so,” she replied. “You just go on, have fun, and don’t lose too much money.”
Almost out the door, my bride had a change of mind. “There is one thing I’d like,” she said. “I’ve got a craving for chocolate pie”.
“That’s fine,” I allowed. “I’ll just run down to the cafeteria and take care of that little item.”
Within a couple of minutes I was in the cafeteria and prepared to fulfill my bride’s wish.
“I’ll have a slice of chocolate pie to go,” I told the waitress.
“Sorry,” she said. “We’re completely out of pie, chocolate or otherwise.”
Knowing my bride’s fondness for chocolate pie and how she really wanted some that evening, I went to a nearby phone and called our room.
“Got some bad news, sweetheart” I said. “They are completely out of pie down here, but don’t worry, I’ll go someplace else and find it.”
“You don’t have to bother with that,” she said. “You just go on to the races. I’ll be just fine without that pie.”
“I’ll see what I can do,” I said and hung up.
There were more restaurants in that riverfront area of Covington, and I hit five of them before finding one with chocolate pie.
“You’re lucky,” the guy behind the counter said. “This is the very last piece of pie I have and it just happens to be chocolate.”
Happy that I finally was able to accommodate my bride, I paid the guy and dashed back to my car. The races already had started and I was going to miss the first one or two.
My bride was pleased that I thought enough of her to give up a chance to win the daily-double, and it really didn’t bother me that I was going to be late. With my luck, it simply meant money in my pocket. And speaking of luck, it sort of reminded me of a time I purchased a new suit with two pair of pants and burned a hole in the coat.
Anyway, I finally reached the track, settled into a grandstand seat, and proceeded to scan the program for the entries in the third race.
And this is where reality ran head-on into weirdness.
The number three horse in the third race was named “Last Pie.”
“This is crazy,” I said to myself. “This simply can’t be happening.”
But it was happening and if a guy ever did chance upon a real hunch bet, this was going to be it.
Looking out at the tote board, I saw where the horse — Last Pie — was going off at odds of 14-1. Not exactly good odds if you’re a skilled horse bettor, but near perfect if you go the hunch route.
And I went the hunch route.
Dropping a cool $20 on Last Pie to win, I watched, smiled and walked out of there with tidy winnings of $286.
