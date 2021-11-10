This will be controversial, or at least as controversial as I get here on this page, but I will say it. I adore Standard Time. I mean, I love it. Turn those clocks back and leave ‘em there, I say. Because it is the natural order of things, and we don’t need to be messing with something like that.
A friend bravely posted on Facebook that she much prefers Standard Time, and the night she turns her clocks back is a night she counts as one of her favorites in the whole year. And I get it. There is something “holiday eve-y” about that first night when it gets dark early. It is always a Sunday evening, and we are all wound down from the weekend, and in our comfy clothes, sitting around with lamps on, the TV, and nodding off just a little.
That’s all in your head, you may say. It is only an hour, a construct, in fact, something that doesn’t exist in reality, but a modern convention to bring some order to our complicated lives.
Oh, how little we understand these things. It isn’t the lost or gained hour that messes us up. Because, really, the hour is neither lost nor gained, just fiddled around with. It is what happens to us because of our circadian rhythms. They wreak havoc with our health and pleasant dispositions. There are scholarly websites in abundance where you can find research and studies to verify what is about to follow.
There are some that repudiate what is to follow, also, but I give, and I urge you to give, little, if any, credence to those. Because I really want to make Standard Time permanent. I have no agency by which to do this, but, buddy, if I did, hide and watch me.
While we have all heard the reasoning behind Daylight Saving Time — decreased accidents, lower crime rate, more available light for work, exercise, join in sport — the benefits are short-lived. One study suggested that we only gain about two more minutes of fitness and exercise benefit, and, honestly, I would happily add those minutes to my workout routine in order to sleep longer and better.
Because that is what Standard Time gives us. Better sleep. This may be coincidence, or self-fulfilling prophecy, but the night we turned the clocks back, I slept better than I have all summer. And I can verify it. I wear an Ōura ring, and it monitors my sleep in all the various stages, tells me when and how restless I am and monitors my resting heart rate, all to give me my readiness score in the morning.
And Sunday morning I was so ready. I slept well, I managed impressive REM sleep, and was declared well-rested on the accompanying app. I was given an activity level to shoot for, higher than normal because of all my great ZZZZZZZs, and I hit that goal, spurned on as I was by a momentary spasm of vibrant health.
Many circadian health experts — yes, they exist, here and around the world — endorse permanent Standard Time. While they acknowledge accidents and crime go down shortly after switching to Daylight Saving Time, they suggest the benefits are short-lived and don’t compare to the benefits of permanent Standard Time, specifically as it impacts sleep, obesity, cancer and heart health. Seriously, the data will scare you. They don’t say Daylight Saving Time is killing us, but kind of.
You know how those first few nights when it is dark outside, and barely six o’clock. You yawn, you mention, too many times to be interesting, how sleepy you are and how long the night seems. “It feels like midnight,” is a common refrain. That, gentle reader, is your melatonin kicking in. It is produced when our bodies sense darkness, and it is getting you ready for your long winter’s sleep.
And you didn’t even have to make a trip to the medicine cabinet for the melatonin you’ve had lurking there forever.
So many of my friends love summer, their hair all streaked blonde and red, a healthy glow from sun and outdoor living. They can’t imagine life without the half-light that falls on their shoulders as they finish the last round of golf, the tennis game, the bike ride, the mosquito slapping in their own backyards.
I get it. But think about this. Evenings in, a fire perhaps, a winding down, at one with the season, sleeping, dreaming, and waking, naturally, earlier and earlier as the light returns.
That’s nice, too.
