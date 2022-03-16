I have posted images on my social media pages of places and faces I have known in Ukraine.
In the first few days of the conflict, I corrected reporters on the ground and in the studios when they mentioned the western city of L’viv, a place I know fairly well. It got old, walking past the TV and shouting, “L’viv” with the short “I” and the “f” sound on the final “v.”
Sometimes, for variety, I shouted, L’vov, with an “f,” the Polish pronunciation.
What did it matter, anyway, in light of the carnage and suffering? But it goes to show how insignificant a role Ukraine played in our national psyche, until it wasn’t insignificant anymore.
We watch in helpless horror as a rocket explodes a Ukrainian city bus, a bus I am certain was full to overflowing, like every Ukrainian bus I ever rode. On an empty street, a solitary pedestrian walking along a sidewalk stops, looks skyward, and then as the rocket turns the bus into a fireball, we see him skittle back and forth across the road, dazed and unsteady.
We watch the video on a loop, dazed, too, sitting on our sofas, or at our desks, drinking coffee and doing a slow shake of the head.
We watch another video, this time a woman in her bombed-out flat as she brushes debris from her piano keys and plays, a friend recording her music while panning across the destroyed home, a last touch of the keys before they … do what? Leave, of course, but where, we wonder, and how? And we have no point of reference for any of it — the attack, the destruction, the notes floating over and above the pianist and out the gaping hole that once was a window.
The basement huddles of women and children, basements similar to ones I have been in, and let me assure you they are dark and damp and old. No big screen TVs and yesterday’s sofa here, but cans of homemade pickles and fruit on old and swollen boards, bits and scraps of wood and wire, chipped enamel basins and the cellar underbellies of structures hundreds of years old.
I do not need to recount the stories for you. We see them every day. We compare notes, can talk of little else, even when we vow to talk of any thing else but what is unfolding in central Europe. And always, just around the edges, we wonder what it means for us. We might not ask that question out loud, but it lingers and sometimes keeps up us at night, in that vague, diffuse way creeping dread likes to visit.
I spent the weekend learning about coffee. Watched video after video and took notes on bloom time, grind size and water to coffee ratios. I checked out all the equipment and watched videos on that stuff, too. Chemex vs. drip, gooseneck kettles, electric ones compared to stovetop, variable temperature kettles compared to each other. French press processes and procedures. It’s much more complicated than you think.
One of my pals said she was swearing off the news for the weekend, and I said I was, too. And so, coffee brewing temps for me, reading old family letters and napping for her.
Yet, a new week is on us, and here we are. How to balance staying aware and informed with maintaining equilibrium? We must do both, it seems to me. I am reading from the books I have collected about Ukraine, the ones that help me understand near and distant history of the region. I stay connected with friends in the Czech Republic who are watching this very, very closely. I curate my consumption of news, check in three times a day for updates, then I think about spring planting and Easter preparations. I keep appointments, make plans to have dinner with friends.
I look at old pictures, read old bits of writing. I pray.
I wonder how brave I might be, if called upon for it. I am grateful for the little bit of Slavic DNA I am told I have, hoping some of it might rise to the surface if I need it. For the Ukrainians are brave. Heroic.
I remain worried but watchful. The world has come to our doorstep, whether we know it quite yet, or not.
