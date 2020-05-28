Thirty years or so ago, Owensboro had a June bug invasion.
They were everywhere.
But I was thinking the other day that I haven’t noticed one in years.
I can remember a time when they used to be bouncing off the windows on late spring nights, trying to get to the light.
You could hear their fat, hard green bodies thumping against the glass.
It was a lazy sound with a rhythm that was somehow relaxing.
June bugs also made great kites or little airplanes for kids who didn’t have the money for store-bought toys.
You could catch one, turn it on its back and tie a string to one of its six legs.
When you turned it loose, it would fly around in circles above your head and you could let the string out, watching it fly higher and higher.
It would be nice to think that the June bugs weren’t harmed.
But, with the wisdom of age, I imagine they were.
I’m sure June bugs are still out there.
It’s probably just that I’ve grown too used to air conditioners.
And frankly, it’s either too hot and too humid or there are way too many mosquitoes in my yard for me to spend much time out there at dusk or even later.
No, I’m in the house enjoying the cool breeze from my air conditioner.
But my parents didn’t install central air until I went away to college.
I grew up at a time when people sat outdoors in the evenings, waiting for the houses to cool down.
They’d sit there in lawn chairs, telling stories, swapping lies and talking as the light gradually faded from the sky.
Soon, all you could see was the glow of the men’s cigarettes.
Whippoorwills would call from the edge of the woods.
The Panama Limited would sound its mournful wail as it rattled down the Illinois Central tracks a couple of miles away on its journey between Chicago and New Orleans, passing through Wickliffe.
Mosquitoes would buzz around our ears.
And June bugs would thump against the kitchen window.
After awhile, we’d go in, turn on the attic fan and settle in front of the TV.
When bedtime came, I’d scoot over and work my pillow into the open window, getting as close to the screen as I could, hoping to catch an occasional breeze where none existed.
I guess the June bugs are still out there.
I guess if I took the time, I could find them again.
But I’ve grown to like air conditioning too much.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
