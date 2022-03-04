Amidst national healthcare staffing shortages that have been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic, paramedic Julie DeJarnette has remained in her role, where she feels she is meant to be right now.
DeJarnette has been a paramedic for Owensboro American Medical Response (AMR) for about seven years. She has worked in emergency management services for more than 20 years.
Although she didn’t initially intend on a career in emergency services, she found her calling as a first responder, despite any negatives associated with the career, such as low pay.
“That, coupled with the pandemic, there’s been many who have dropped out,” she said.
The pandemic has worsened staffing levels, but DeJarnette said there was already a shortage before COVID-19.
With low pay for the skills and services provided by paramedics and other EMS workers, she said many had already decided to go in a different direction with their careers.
COVID-19 and the new challenges it presented, especially in regards to how contagious it is, caused even more workers to leave the field.
“With the pandemic and staff members getting sick and being exposed to what we’re exposed to, it’s just a lot more work,” she said. “There just aren’t enough of us to cover the call volume.”
DeJarnette said many staff members falling ill to COVID-19 during the pandemic added to the staffing issues.
At times, she said, an entire shift can be out sick and in quarantine, meaning the staff who are not sick have to cover even more hours.
DeJarnette said she was infected, despite being vaccinated, and worries regularly about being exposed at work and possibly spreading it to her family, especially those who might be immunocompromised.
It is not just COVID-19, however, that EMS workers have to be concerned about, she said, but many other illnesses that they’re exposed to on a regular basis.
“We’re exposed to blood-born pathogens daily, like HIV and hepatitis, and it is scary knowing we could have COVID and transmit it to a family member,” she said.
Despite challenges, DeJarnette said she knows her job is an important one and that she is helping many in big ways.
“This isn’t necessarily a glorified job, but it’s a needed job,” she said.
She said this is what she needs to be doing, whether it is saving a life or helping a senior who has fallen and needs assistance.
Those individuals that she helps are the reason she continues the work.
“I just feel like this is where I’m supposed to be,” she said. “I can’t imagine doing anything else.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
