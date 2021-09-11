Twenty years ago, Alan Jackson asked the musical question, “Where were you when the world stopped turning?” — a song written about the 9/11 attacks.
Last week, the Messenger-Inquirer asked the same question.
Here are some of the responses:
Linda Hess Bennett — I worked in the fabric department at Walmart. The televisions were put on a station so the employees could watch. Most of the customers stood along with us, shocked. The next day, the fabric department was so busy trying to get everyone red-white-and-blue ribbons. Customers were so nice and seemed to be real understanding when we ran out.
Charles B. Cole — Ironically, I was at my reserve unit — the 318th Psychological Operations Company. We went to lockdown, and I didn’t leave the building for three days. I drove from St. Louis to Richmond and just barely had enough gas to make it home to Richmond. I would change units in order to deploy to Afghanistan.
Mike Chaney — I was leaving my job as a third-shift factory supervisor. I turned on the “Bob and Tom Show,” and they were talking about it. I knew something was serious. They’re never serious. When I got home, I turned on the television and witnessed the second tower hit. I watched in horror and disbelief. I got physically ill.”
Ed DeArmond — I was the assistant commander of the Madisonville KSP Post at the time. I came on duty at 7:30 that day. I was still in Greenville when I heard the first news flash around 7:50. At that post, we all stayed glued to the TVs all day, constantly getting messages from HQ and sending our troopers to different locations clearing the roadways of tie ups near fueling stations. Rumors were flying that all gas stations were being shut down, causing a panic. Watching those towers come down while knowing many of the first responders were in the area was sickening to all of us.
Mark Shocklee — I had just started my junior year of high school. When I got to school we were having a meeting in the cafeteria about junior prom. We started hearing rumors that The Pentagon had been hit. Soon afterwards, all of our classes had us watching the coverage. It was the end of an era of relative innocence for us.
Cathy Armour — Randy’s mom was assistant director of the National Guard. Her usual office was in the area of The Pentagon hit that day. Randy tried to reach her all day with no success. Finally she called. Days before, she and her staff had been moved to another area while their offices were being renovated.
Lanie Wright Johnson — I sat on the floor and watched as they repeatedly showed the first plane hitting the first tower. At that time, they weren’t sure what it was all about. But the more I watched, the more I was convinced it was deliberate. Then, I saw something that at the time was only aired once and never shown again. Things were falling everywhere, but as my eyes closed in on that building, I saw people clearly jumping to their deaths. I was physically ill and felt in shock all over. I prayed for these people.
Rick Taylor — I was working in Washington, D.C., at the time and less than a mile from the Pentagon. We were already watching the stunning news of the day when it was announced that The Pentagon had been hit. So, we all rushed outside to see the smoke and flames rising into the sky. The even eerier part of the day was the weird silence I experienced after my boss called and told me to head home to Kentucky. The normal bumper-to-bumper traffic on I-66 out of D.C. was almost completely empty.
Susan Zoglmann — I was in the main office of Catholic High collecting my mail. I went back to my classroom. I just sat there wondering what it was and what it meant. Principal Harold Staples called everyone to the gym. Everyone had a seat, and we started praying the rosary after he gave a brief explanation. A couple of the seniors knelt on the gym floor. Soon all of the kids were on their knees praying — ironically the same thing we did when Kennedy was killed.
John Lumea — I was living in upper Manhattan and headed to my office in Midtown. As I got off the subway at 50th and Broadway, a guy said to me, “You heard what happened, right?” I hadn’t. Walking east on 50th across the half-dozen long crosstown blocks to my office at 51st and Third Avenue, the mood on the street was strangely quiet and subdued. Arriving at Fifth Avenue, I looked to my right and saw what I later would realize was smoke pouring from the top of one of the World Trade towers. Subways and busses were shut down, and home was more than a hundred blocks to the north. Cell service was very spotty. But, eventually, my wife and I — married just five months earlier — managed to find one another.
Susan Montalvo-Gesser — I saw it on TV, and I started trying to call my best friend from college, Jen, who was an associate with a law firm located above the 70th floor of Tower 2. The line stayed busy. Her mom called me and told me that Jen had been out of the office at a deposition.
Bo Barron — I was stationed in Monterey, California, after enlisting in the Marine Corps. I had just graduated from the 18-month Arabic basic course and was awaiting my security clearance before moving to my next duty station. I was ironing my cammies before heading to work and turned on the TV just after the first plane flew into the World Trade Center. It was surreal. Having just graduated language school, I remember being able to understand most of the Bin Laden videos that were played constantly on TV.
Joseph Powers — Third grade, in the gymnasium at Holy Angels Elementary in Sorgho. We students didn’t comprehend what was going on, but our teacher cried, and that clued us in to the fact that whatever was happening, it was grave. Now the majority of my life has been eclipsed by the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, in response to that day.
Carol Fay Hayden — My daughter Hadley and I were visiting Cumberland Lake. We saw it on TV and headed home. We stopped at a Kmart looking for an ATM and gas before they were shut down. A gentleman invited us to stay for prayers. We formed a circle in Kmart and held hands with total strangers and prayed for our country Will never forget that day!!
Scott Kuegel — I was getting ready to take two of my migrant workers to catch a bus back to Mexico. We were all concerned about them getting out of the country and being able to return a few weeks later. It was very different not being able to look up and see any planes flying.
