Daviess County Emergency Management has issued a “White Flag” cold weather emergency through Monday.
The warning is issued when the outside temperature or wind chill is expected to fall to 15 degrees or lower.
The Daniel Pitino Shelter at 501 Walnut St. may have beds for women, children and families, and St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter may have beds available for men. If not, Owensboro Christian Church will be opened as a warming center and overnight shelter from 6:30 p.m. each night. The shelter will be open until 8 a.m. each morning.
People can call the Pitino Shelter at 270-688-9000 and St. Benedict’s at 270-541-1003 to see if beds are available and if the warming center will be open.
On Thursday, Friday and Monday, city buses will transport people to Owensboro Christian Church for free, from two bus stops closest to the church. A van will be available to take people from the Pitino Shelter to Owensboro Christian Church at 5:45 p.m. Saturday and 6:15 p.m. Sunday.
People who can get themselves to the church should use entrances C and D. Breakfast and dinner will be available at the church.
Due to COVID-19, the use of masks, social distancing and hand washing will be enforced. A quarantine area will be available for if people need to quarantine.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.