Expected severe cold has prompted Daviess County officials to issue a “White Flag” warning for Sunday night.
A White Flag is issued when the outside temperature or wind chill is expected to fall to 15 degrees or lower. The National Weather Service in Paducah is forecasting temperatures to fall to 19 degrees overnight.
The Daniel Pitino Shelter at 501 Walnut St. may have beds for women, children and families, and St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter may have beds available for men. If not, Owensboro Christian Church will be opened as a warming center and overnight shelter from 6:30 p.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday.
People can call the Pitino Shelter at 270-688-9000, and St. Benedict’s at 270-541-1003, to see if beds are available and if the warming center will be open.
A van will be available to take people from the Pitino Shelter to Owensboro Christian Church at 6:15 p.m. Sunday. People who can get themselves to the church should use entrances C and D.
Due to COVID-19, the use of maks, social distancing and hand washing will be enforced. A quarantine area will be available for if people need to quarantine.
To-go meals will be available at the Pitino Shelter. Breakfast is available at 8 a.m., lunch is served at 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, and dinner is served at 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
