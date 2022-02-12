White Flag criteria of 15 degrees will likely be met Friday through Sunday Nights.
The Daniel Pitino and St. Benedict’s homeless shelters may not currently be at capacity. If capacity is exceeded during this impending cold weather event, Owensboro Christian Church will be open as a warming center, offering bedding from 6:30 p.m. to 8 a.m.
The Daniel Pitino Shelter will offer to-go meals for lunch starting at 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday, and dinner at 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday.
Breakfast will be offered at 8 a.m. for White Flag days only.
Transportation will also be provided through the Owensboro Transit System free for White Flag shelterees Monday through Friday. Saturday and Sunday there will be transportation available from the Daniel Pitino shelter to the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.