With severe weather expected to move into the area Thursday morning, Daviess County officials have declared a “White Flag” warning that will remain in effect through Monday evening.

Andy Ball, Daviess County Emergency Management director, said a White Flag is declared when either the air temperature or the wind chill drops to 15 degrees or lower, according to the National Weather Service in Paducah.

Ball said the decision to extend the White Flag warning is to avoid confusion, because temperatures are expected to rise Saturday, but then fall back to a White Flag level Sunday and Monday.

According to a Daviess County Emergency Management statement Wednesday, The Daniel Pitino Shelter, 501 Walnut St., and St. Benedict’s Shelter, 1001 W. 7th St., may not currently be at capacity. If capacity is exceeded during this cold weather event, Owensboro Christian Church, 2818 New Hartford Road, will be open as a warming center, offering bedding from 6:30 p.m. until 8 a.m.

Free transportation will be available Monday through Friday for those seeking shelter during the White Flag event through the Owensboro Transit System, with two stops near Owensboro Christian Church. A van pickup will also be available for those seeking shelter, running from the Daniel Pitino Shelter to Owensboro Christian Church at 5:45 p.m. Saturday and 6:15 p.m. Sunday.

Chris Nowles, meteorologist with the National Weather Center in Paducah, said they will be issuing a Winter Weather Advisory for the Owensboro-Daviess County area Thursday.

“The first concern will be with snow moving across the area, that will be from mid- to late-morning, say by 9 a.m. through about 3 p.m.,” he said. “We are looking at some accumulations of 1-2 inches on average, and there may be one or two spots that get closer to three inches.”

Temperatures are expected to rise Saturday, but will then take a downward turn Sunday and Monday, he said.

“The first concern is obviously travel, and with temperatures in the 20s, the snow is going to stick pretty quick,” Nowles said. “Even if we end up on the low end, say an inch or an inch and a half, it is still going to stick. That is why we are erring on the side of caution.”

Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837