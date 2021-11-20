The Kentucky Farm Bureau has announced that Daviess County resident Suzanne Cecil White has been named the 2021 Farm Woman of the Year.
White will be recognized during the KFB Annual Meeting at the Galt House in Louisville next month. The KFB Farm Woman of the Year Award honors outstanding achievement of a woman actively engaged in production agriculture. Recipients personify the highest level of professional excellence in agriculture.
Cecil Farms Produce, LLC is a family operation in Owensboro. White joined the operation 10 years ago to help it further expand. In addition to producing grain, fruits and vegetables, the farm also provides a custom spreading and spraying service, greenhouse production, an event venue and educational tours.
Since beginning her involvement in the operation, the farm has grown from a wholesale operation to a local household name.
White is active in the Daviess County Farm Bureau Young Farmer and Women’s Committees. She is also an alum of the Kentucky Agricultural Leadership Program, serves on the board of the Kentucky Center for Agriculture and Rural Development, the Kentucky Agriculture Development Fund Board and the Daviess County District Conservation Board.
Kentucky Farm Bureau is the state’s largest general farm organization, with more than 465,000 member families. For more news and updates from Kentucky Farm Bureau, visit KYFBNewsroom.com.
