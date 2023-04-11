Owensboro Public Schools announced Monday that Rocky White will be the district’s next director of alternative programs beginning July 1.
He will replace Kevin Thompson who has accepted a position as the district’s director of pupil personnel.
“I believe I possess a skill set that enables me to work with students who are going through difficulties for a various reasons,” he said. “I have a solid relationship with those students and their families.”
As the director of alternative services, White will serve as principal of Emerson Academy and work with the director of pupil personnel and other staff to ensure students in alternative placement receive a “quality, achievable education,” according to an OPS press release.
“I feel a need to assist those students prepare for life outside of school,” White said. “We want them to know we are concerned about their success and their ability to succeed.”
White has worked in the OPS district for 14 years and most recently as assistant principal at Owensboro Middle School. Before becoming assistant principal, White taught grades five through eight and oversaw the district’s night school and credit recovery programs.
“Kids are astute and aware of situations where there may not be an adult to lean on,” he said. “I want to ensure that they have the opportunity to succeed.”
Once in his new role, White wants to spend time speaking with staff to formulate a collaborative vision.
More from this section
“I want to work with OPS administration, parents, staff and anyone that can contribute to students’ success during my first year,” he said. “I have a clear vision and purpose for the district.”
White said Thompson has established a “successful program” and hopes to continue that.
“He’s done a fine job of helping students that experience difficulties in graduating,” White said. “We have kids graduating every year now and I want to continue that framework and groundwork that he’s laid.”
Working with students that might need extra guidance is what White said he’s looking forward to.
“I also want to help the staff with whatever resources they need and I want to support them,” he said. “We’re all in this together and I’m excited for the opportunity. I’m looking forward to the new challenge and being able to help as many students as possible.”
OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant said he believes White is a “perfect fit” for this position.
“Rocky brings a great story with him to the position,” he said. “His military experience coupled with his experience as a master teacher in the classroom along with his assistant principalship at OMS makes him a perfect fit for the position. He is passionate, has many innovative ideas for us to consider and is ready to hit the ground running.”
White earned a bachelors of arts in middle school education from Kentucky Wesleyan College and his masters in exceptional education from Western Kentucky University. He earned his principal certification from the University of the Cumberlands and has served in the United States Army prior to his career in education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.