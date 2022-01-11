Kentucky bourbon and charred oak barrels are as American as baseball and apple pie, but the wood commonly used in the construction of those barrels is seeing a notable decline.

The White Oak Initiative, an organization made up of industries dependent on the wood species, as well as trade associations, conservation organizations and universities, is working to ensure white oak will remain a part of the natural landscape for generations to come.

Amy Preske, Sazerac spokeswoman, said in an email that the company is a member of the White Oak Initiative and is aware of the declining numbers of white oak trees.

“We have a number of other initiatives in place, including our partnership with the University of Kentucky, in which we planted more than 1,000 trees as part of the White Oak Initiative,” she said.

According to the organization’s website, “without action, our white oak forests will disappear in a generation, with significant impacts on wildlife, forest ecosystems and timber supplies.”

It’s estimated that white oak stocks are sufficient for estimated demand for roughly 10-20 years, but there are clear signs of long-term sustainability issues.

Current challenges to white oak include a lack of forest management, widespread invasive species and disease, climate change, marginalization and fragmentation of forest land and a lack of recognition of long-term threats to oak forests.

Preske said that while Sazerac does not have any immediate concerns about the availability of white oak barrels for its products, which include Buffalo Trace and Kentucky Tavern bourbons, the company does have concerns about the sustainability of white oak trees 50 years from now.

“We do not expect there not to be sources of white oak available long into to the future with proper care and management, however, federal law states bourbon must be aged in a new charred oak container, but it does not specify American white oak.”

The company has conducted experiments using oak from other countries, including French Oak, Mongolian Oak, Canadian Oak and many other species, such as Chinkapin. The results of some of these experiments have been released by Buffalo Trace under its “Experimental Collection.”

“While the various oaks used in these barrels from other countries or species are not meant to replace the white oak traditionally used for barrels, as you can see, there are viable alternatives to American white oak.”

For more information about the White Oak Initiative, visit www.whiteoakinitiative.org.

Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837