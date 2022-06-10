Whites retiring from music programs after 47 years

In 1975, James Douglas White, a violinist and professor of music at Brescia University, and his wife, Julie Ann White, created a music program called Music at Maple Mount, which brought students from across the country to Mount St. Joseph each summer.
In 1992 alone, there were 125 students from 18 states and Russia studying at the two-week camp.
And there was the “Summer Pops” free concerts on the lawn at Maple Mount that drew people from Louisville, Nashville and other places.
The Nashville Symphony, Louisville Youth Orchestra, Louisville Orchestra Strings along with opera, blues, gospel, folks and bluegrass artists performed.
In 2006, Music at Maple Mount became A Summer Institute for Young Artists.
And two years later, Julie White created the Kentucky Youth Chorale, which has performed with the University of Kentucky Opera Chorus, the Owensboro Symphony Holiday Pops and at the lighting of Owensboro’s Christmas tree, the National Cathedral, the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, in London and at the American Cathedral in Paris.
Now, the Whites are retiring and stepping back from their roles of leading those programs for 47 years.
Madison Wells will become the new director of the Kentucky Youth Chorale and her husband, James, will become the artistic director of the Institute for Young Musicians.
“We reached thousands of students through the years,” Julie White said. “Many music teachers came through our program. We helped raise the level of music education.
“Sometimes, when you’re a good musician in a small area and you go to a place like Juilliard, you find that you have a lot to learn. We wanted to level the playing field for young musicians in this area. There are so many talented musicians here.”
White said, “We would like to give the new leadership of our organization a boost so they can start building upon what has been done and move to many future successes.”
“Both Madison and James have been a part of the Summer Institute for Young Artists and the Kentucky Youth Chorale for many years, and we couldn’t be more pleased to find a husband-and-wife team to take the reins from us.”
Madison Wells is the music specialist at Sutton Elementary School.
She began teaching in 2014 and served as the music specialist at Cravens Elementary for six years before moving to Sutton.
Wells has a bachelor of music education from Kentucky Wesleyan College and a master’s in music education from Western Kentucky University.
She began working with the Kentucky Youth Chorale in 2013 as a college intern.
James Wells has a bachelor’s degree in organ performance from KWC.
He has been director of music at Saint Stephen Cathedral since 2015.
Wells is also a collaborative pianist at KWC, the rehearsal accompanist for the Owensboro Symphony Chorus and he operates a private teaching studio.
Julie White will continue to serve on the board as director emeritus and her husband will become artistic director emeritus.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
