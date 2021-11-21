The Whitesville Christmas Parade will again be spreading holiday cheer throughout the Daviess County community at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
Sandy Fitzgerald, parade organizer, said the event, put on by the Whitesville Lions Club, typically draws between 3,000 and 4,000 people.
“People will come from Owensboro, from Knottsville, Fordsville and everywhere for the parade,” Fitzgerald said. “Santa Claus is there, and they throw out lots of candy for the kids.”
The parade was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
Fitzgerald said the community parade usually features floats from local schools, businesses and organizations, with prizes awarded for the top three floats.
“I am still getting calls from people entering the parade now,” he said. “Right now, we are probably getting close to somewhere in the 40-plus range (for entries).”
The parade route will begin at Whitesville Lumber, 10766 Kentucky 764, travel up the roadway for about three-eighths of a mile, before turning onto Kentucky Highway 54. The parade will move up Highway 54 about three-fourths of a mile until reaching its conclusion at the Whitesville Senior Citizen Center at 10345 Kentucky Highway 54.
Fitzgerald said the City of Owensboro has provided the Whitesville Lions Club with one of its trollies to transport parade goers from the senior center back to their cars at the beginning of the parade route.
Mayor Patsy Mayfield said the parade has been a staple in Whitesville for the past 35 years.
“I think this might be our biggest parade we have had,” Mayfield said. “This is a small community, but I tell you, when we have events, everybody works and pulls together. It is just a great little community to be in.”
Fitzgerald said it is best for those attending the parade to try and arrive by 9:30 a.m. Dec. 11. Roads will be closed at 10 a.m.
“We try to have a nice, fun, safe parade for everyone to enjoy,” he said.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
