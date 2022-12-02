The Whitesville Lions Club Christmas Parade will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Floats and parade participants will line up at 9 a.m. at Whitesville Lumber & Building Supply, 10766 Kentucky Highway 764.
Whitesville Christmas parade set for Saturday
