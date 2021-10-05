The City of Whitesville will celebrate the return of its city car show, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The car show will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at Whitesville City Park. The cost of entry for vehicles participating in the show is $10. A best of show trophy will be awarded.
“We are going to have vendors up there, and the Lions Club will be selling food,” Mayor Patsy Mayfield said. “We didn't have it last year on account of COVID-19, but the year before we had about 80 cars, and we were thrilled."
Mayfield said that there will also be a $100 drawing every hour on the hour for all four hours of the car show.
For more information, call Whitesville City Hall at 270-233-5666.
