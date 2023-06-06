The 15th annual fireworks show in Whitesville will be on June 23 at the Whitesville City Park on Kentucky Highway 54.
“The Whitesville community looks forward to it highly,” said Mayor Patsy Mayfield. “We’ve already had so many calls here at City Hall wondering when the fireworks show is going to be.”
There will be music and food booths, and inflatables for the children, starting at 5 p.m., including Jerry Morris selling pork, Trinity High School students selling hamburgers and hot dogs and Whitesville Elementary School will sell popcorn, cotton candy, Icee’s, and other such items.
The Green River Firefighters Association along with the Whitesville Fire Department will present the flag at 8:45 p.m. The fireworks will start around 9 p.m., with Stuart Snow presenting the fireworks show.
“All the businesses around the area, and outside the area, send in donations and that’s what I use to pay for the fireworks show,” Mayfield said. “Anybody else that wants to set up a booth besides the schools or the churches, we charge a little rental fee and that helps us out some, too. [The revenue] goes back into the city park to keep it going and whatever needs to be done there.”
Mayfield said it’s an event Whitesville residents celebrate with other Daviess Countians and surrounding communities. The turnout last year was around 1,000 people, with each year seeing an increase in visitors, Mayfield said.
“I encourage everyone to bring their lawn chairs and have a family fun night,” Mayfield said.
