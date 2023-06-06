The 15th annual fireworks show in Whitesville will be on June 23 at the Whitesville City Park on Kentucky Highway 54.

“The Whitesville community looks forward to it highly,” said Mayor Patsy Mayfield. “We’ve already had so many calls here at City Hall wondering when the fireworks show is going to be.”

