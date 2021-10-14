The Whitesville Historical Society will be putting up a display of American flags as part of its “Walk of Honor” fundraiser between Nov. 1-19.
Flags will be displayed at the “Y” along Highway 54 and Main Street in Whitesville.
The name of an honored veteran will be attached to an individual American flag. The cost is $15 to have a veteran's name attached. Orders are being accepted through Nov. 5.
The historical society is also raising funds for its James L. Stinnett House restoration project. The Queen Anne-style home is owned by the Whitesville Historical Society and was added to the National Register of Historic Places last year.
Individuals and businesses are able to sponsor the restoration of one of the historic home's 16 columns for $500 per column. A name plate featuring the donor's name will be placed at the base of each sponsored column.
The Whitesville Historical Society is a 501c3 nonprofit organization, and donations are tax deductible.
For more information, call 270-233-8035 or visit www.facebook.com/whitesvillehs.
