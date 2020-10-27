Whitesville Historical Society hosts new mourning exhibit

When Sue Berry visits a new locale, she’s likely to comb through antique shops looking for some strange items: watch fobs made of human hair, funeral cards and photographs of the dead.
Berry, a Whitesville Historical Society board member, now owns a large exhibit of mourning items dating mostly from the Civil War days to the early 1900s.
The history buff stores them in glass-covered carrying cases and takes them with her when she makes historical presentations about mourning. She has given history talks across Kentucky and in Indiana and Illinois.
“Having things to show helps people connect to the topic,” Berry said.
Earlier this month, much of her mourning exhibit went on display at the Whitesville Historical Society. The show will remain open through November.
In 2014, Berry appeared on “Kentucky Collectibles.” The show’s producers were most interested in a large hank of hair passed down through her husband’s family and an antique salesman’s sample of a coffin.
Berry has been collecting mourning items for up to 20 years. Some antique family funeral cards were passed down to her, which piqued her interest.
Now, she’s something of an expert on the once-proper way to mourn the dead.
For example, in the 1800s, it was recommended that women mourn their deceased husbands for more than two years. By comparison, a husband dressed in black for three months only.
“People think hair jewelry is morbid,” Berry said, “but it was actually a craft like knitting or crocheting.”
From a stack of papers, she pulled an 1883 newspaper clipping of Daviess County Annual Fair winners. It shows Nancy Rummage won $1 for “best specimen of hair flowers,” and Nancy Berry won the same amount for “best hair wreath.”
The Whitesville exhibit includes several watch fobs made of human hair, along with a ring, crucifix and horseshoe. The horseshoe hangs upside-down. “It indicates their luck ran out,” Berry said.
Her exhibit includes some photographs of the dead. Photos were pricey at the time. For children, in particular, death may have been the only time they were photographed.
In the 1870s, 30% of children died before the age of 5, said Judith Ralph, director of the Whitesville Historical Society. At the time, little girls played with mourning dolls and coffins.
“(People) prepared for death all the time,” Ralph said. “I didn’t realize death was such a part of their lives.”
She’s been studying about mourning in the 1800s and finds the topic fascinating.
The Whitesville Historical Society does not charge for viewing exhibits.
The museum at 10143 Kentucky 54 is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. For more information, call 270-233-8035.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
