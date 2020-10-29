The Whitesville Historical Society will host a Blue Moon Scavenger Hunt from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Participants will meet at the historical society at 10143 Kentucky 54, where they will receive clues to the location of a casket and discover the identity of the person inside.
During the hunt, participants will stop at historic sites and meet actors portraying people who once lived in Whitesville.
Participants must wear masks and practice physical distancing.
The price to join the hunt is $5 for adults and $1 for students.
Prizes will be awarded at 1 p.m. Winners do not have to be present.
