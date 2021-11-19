After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Whitesville Lions Club’s Annual Public Auction will return Saturday evening at the Whitesville Senior Center.
Lewis Jean, of the Whitesville Lions Club, said the event has been a seasonal tradition in the community for about 25 years.
“We have that auction because we give away Christmas baskets at Christmastime, and that auction is to fund that program,” Jean said Wednesday.
The Annual Public Auction will begin at 6 p.m. at the Whitesville Senior Center, 10345 Kentucky 54. The event will feature a variety of new and gently-used items collected by club members throughout the year.
“We sell stuff that we have brought in,” he said. “ It is primarily articles from Lions Club members. Most of it is new, and some of it is gently used.”
Jean said that despite not being able to have the auction last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lions Club was able to provide about 20 Christmas food baskets to those in need.
“We usually provide a turkey or a ham and everything that goes with it, bread and potatoes, some candy and fruit,” Jean said.
Those receiving the baskets are selected by Lions Club members and others in Whitesville that know someone in need.
“It is not so much to keep them alive, it is just to let them know that people care,” Jean said.
The event will also include a community meal featuring hot dogs, chips and soft drinks.
“It is good for our Lions Club, it gets us together, then the community that comes, they get a lot of enjoyment out of coming to the auction,” Jean said.
Whitesville Mayor Patsy Mayfield said Wednesday that she is happy to see the Lions Club Annual Public Auction return to the community this year.
“I am really glad that the Lions Club does this every year, because there are some families that need help around the holidays, and I think it really means a lot to people that need it,” she said.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. to allow bidders to preview the items.
For more information or to donate items to the auction, call Gerald Wedding at 270-314-9776 or Jason Wedding at 270-929-2565.
