The Whitesville Lions Club will host a chili supper and pie auction at 5 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the Whitesville Senior Center, 10345 Kentucky Highway 54. Proceeds from the event will benefit Wendell Foster and Puzzle Pieces.
Multimedia
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Used car dealer accused of odometer tampering
- POLICE REPORTS for April 16, 2023
- Marriage Licenses April 15, 2023
- Right to Life Owensboro founder dies
- Real Estate Transfers April 15, 2023
- Circuit Court April 15, 2023
- POLICE REPORTS for April 18, 2023
- POLICE REPORTS for April 15, 2023
- POLICE REPORTS for April 19, 2023
- Fiscal Court budget would eliminate RiverPark Center funding
Images
Videos
Commented
- Commissioners not ready to bend to Churchill smoking change (2)
- POLICE REPORTS for April 2, 2023 (1)
- POLICE REPORTS for March 27, 2023 (1)
- POLICE REPORTS for April 3, 2023 (1)
- Louisville shooter fires into park crowd; 2 dead, 4 wounded (1)
- City denies students' request to light bridge (1)
- POLICE REPORTS for April 10, 2023 (1)
- POLICE REPORTS for April 16, 2023 (1)
- GOP lawmakers override veto of transgender bill in Kentucky (1)
- Church Bulletin: April 8, 2023 (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.